ON THE RISE:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Mitsubishi Motors Announces Santander Consumer USA As New Preferred Finance Partner

·3 min read

New partnership is announced as Mitsubishi Motors experiences record-breaking sales success, led by the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

FRANKLIN, Tenn. and DALLAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) and Santander Consumer USA Inc. (SC) today announce a new partnership to provide customer and dealer financing programs that will help MMNA achieve its goal of making the car-buying experience fast, fair and fun. The announcement comes as Mitsubishi Motors experiences record-breaking sales success, led by the all-new 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, and welcomes a new generation of customers into the brand.

Mitsubishi Motors announces Santander Consumer USA as new preferred finance partner

"Mitsubishi Motors is celebrating 40 years of doing business in the U.S. in 2022, and our future has never been brighter. We are turning heads with one of the freshest showrooms in the industry, we are shattering sales records, and our new partnership with Santander is going to play a key role in taking our success to the next level," said MMNA Chief Operating Officer Mark Chaffin. "Santander's history of delivering outstanding customer service to both dealer partners and customers will be the foundation for the next chapter in MMNA's growth."

Santander Consumer USA is a full-service consumer finance business focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to dealers and customers across the full credit spectrum. Santander has more than 25 years of experience in auto financing and servicing.

"Our experience creating and managing relationships, supporting dealer success and delivering industry-leading platforms, programs and training makes Santander Consumer USA the perfect finance and servicing partner to support the tremendous momentum that Mitsubishi Motors is experiencing," said Santander Consumer USA President of Auto Relationships Bruce Jackson. "We look forward to putting more customers in Mitsubishi vehicles, providing best-in-class service and celebrating many more successes in the future."

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors' full lineup, visit mitsubishicars.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2021 Initial Quality Study, ranking third overall and tied with Lexus. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About Santander Consumer USA Inc.
Santander Consumer USA Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 3 million customers across the full credit spectrum. SC, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $64 billion (for the first quarter ended December 31, 2021). The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA, Inc., and is part of Madrid, Spain-based global banking leader Banco Santander. For more information about Santander Consumer USA, please visit www.santanderconsumerusa.com.

Contacts


MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA:

Jeremy Barnes

Lauren Ryan

Senior Director, Communications and Events

Manager, Communications and Events

jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com

lauren.ryan@na.mitsubishi-motors.com

Mobile: 714-296-1402

Mobile: 404-862-8286



SANTANDER CONSUMER USA:

Laurie Kight


214.801.6455


media@santanderconsumerusa.com



View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitsubishi-motors-announces-santander-consumer-usa-as-new-preferred-finance-partner-301500381.html

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

