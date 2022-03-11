U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,287.70
    +28.18 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,458.48
    +284.41 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,206.91
    +76.94 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.67
    -4.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.09
    +1.07 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.70
    -29.70 (-1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.97
    -0.29 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0977
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0090
    -0.0020 (-0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3084
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.8680
    +0.7380 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,505.59
    +494.57 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.62
    +23.68 (+2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,183.99
    +84.90 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Highlights ALS Research at 2022 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference

·7 min read

Presentations Include New Real-World Data on IV Edaravone and Results from the Global Phase 3 Study of Investigational Oral Edaravone in the Treatment of ALS

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced that five presentations on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) will be shared as part of the 2022 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference, being held virtually and in Nashville, Tenn., March 13-16.

(PRNewsfoto/Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Americ)
(PRNewsfoto/Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Americ)

"We are dedicated to learning as much as possible about the clinical experience of edaravone in ALS, and look forward to sharing new data evaluating treatment outcomes in a real-world setting, and updates on the development program for investigational oral edaravone," said Gustavo A. Suarez Zambrano, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs at MTPA. "Putting patients first is our top priority, and as a part of our continued commitment to the ALS community, we are working tirelessly to increase our understanding of this devastating disease and its potential treatment options."

MTPA's posters will be viewable both in-person and virtually during the conference from March 13-15, and showcased in the Exhibit Halls from 6:00-8:00 p.m. CT. Key ALS data to be presented include:

Real-World Data
An analysis of real-world treatment outcomes in patients with ALS treated with intravenous (IV) RADICAVA® (edaravone) will be presented, based on de-identified data collected from a provider of home and alternative-site infusions and specialty pharmacy services in the U.S. Patients with ALS who received their first dose of RADICAVA IV between Sept. 25, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2020, were included in the analysis.

  • Real-world Treatment Outcomes Among Patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Receiving Intravenous Edaravone from a US Specialty Infusion Center (Melissa Hagan, PhD, M.D.; MTPA)

Oral Edaravone Development Program
24-week results from the global Phase 3 multi-center, open-label study (MT-1186-A01) of investigational oral edaravone in patients with ALS, as well as the study design from the ongoing, Phase 3 open-label extension study (MT-1186-A03) assessing the long-term safety and tolerability of oral edaravone in patients who completed A01, will be presented. Both A01 and A03 studies are conducted by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Development America, Inc. (MTDA). Additionally, the results of four Phase 1 open-label clinical pharmacology studies for oral edaravone in healthy subjects and patients with ALS will be presented.

  • 24-Week Results From MT-1186-A01: A Phase 3, Open-Label, Multicenter Safety Study of Oral Edaravone in Patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (Angela Genge, M.D., FRCP; Montreal Neurological Institute and Hospital)

  • Phase 3, Open-Label, Safety Extension Study of Investigational Oral Edaravone Administered Over 96 Weeks in Patients with ALS (MT-1186-A03) (Daniel Selness, R.N., B.A., MBA; MTDA)

  • Pharmacokinetics and Bioequivalence Studies of an Investigational Oral Formulation of Edaravone (Stephen Apple, M.D.; MTPA)

  • Phase 1 Study of Safety, Tolerability, and Bioavailability of Oral Edaravone Administered Orally and via a Nasogastric Feeding Tube (NGT) in Healthy Adults (Antoinette Harrison, PharmD, BCPP, BCGP, FASCP; MTPA)

To learn more about MTPA's treatments and resources for patients living with ALS, explore the company's virtual booth at MTPAProfessionalConnection.com.

About Oral Edaravone (MT-1186)
Oral edaravone is an investigational oral formulation of edaravone being developed by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Development America, Inc (MTDA). In the last three years, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma group companies completed seven Phase 1 clinical pharmacology studies examining the pharmacokinetics, safety, drug-drug interactions, dosing, bioavailability and bioequivalence of the oral suspension in healthy individuals and in patients with ALS with and without a PEG/NGT, and initiated two global, multicenter, open-label Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating the safety and tolerability of oral edaravone over the course of 24, 48 and 96 weeks in more than 120 patients with ALS across approximately 50 sites in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Japan. More information on the clinical trials is available at ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT04165824 and NCT04577404).

About RADICAVA® (edaravone) IV
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved RADICAVA® (edaravone) IV on May 5, 2017 as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).1 Edaravone was discovered and developed for ALS by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Development America, Inc. (MTDA), commercialized in the U.S. by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. The MTPC group companies began researching ALS in 2001 through an iterative clinical platform over a 13-year period. In 2015, edaravone IV was approved for the treatment of ALS in Japan and South Korea. Marketing authorizations were subsequently granted in Canada (October 2018), Switzerland (January 2019), China (July 2019), Indonesia (July 2020), and Thailand (April 2021).

INDICATION
RADICAVA is indicated for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Before you receive RADICAVA, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

  • have asthma.

  • are allergic to other medicines.

  • are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if RADICAVA will harm your unborn baby.

  • are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if RADICAVA passes into your breast milk. You and your healthcare provider should decide if you will receive RADICAVA or breastfeed.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the possible side effects of RADICAVA?

  • RADICAVA may cause serious side effects including hypersensitivity (allergic) reactions and sulfite allergic reactions.

  • Hypersensitivity reactions have happened in people receiving RADICAVA and can happen after your infusion is finished.

  • RADICAVA contains sodium bisulfite, a sulfite that may cause a type of allergic reaction that can be serious and life-threatening. Sodium bisulfite can also cause less severe asthma episodes in certain people. Sulfite sensitivity can happen more often in people who have asthma than in people who do not have asthma.

  • Tell your healthcare provider right away or go to the nearest emergency room if you have any of the following symptoms: hives; swelling of the lips, tongue, or face; fainting; breathing problems; wheezing; trouble swallowing; dizziness; itching; or an asthma attack (in people with asthma).

  • Your healthcare provider will monitor you during treatment to watch for signs and symptoms of all the serious side effects.

The most common side effects of RADICAVA include bruising (contusion), problems walking (gait disturbance), and headache.

These are not all the possible side effects of RADICAVA. Call your healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. at 1-888-292-0058 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

For more information, including full Prescribing Information and Patient Information, please visit www.RADICAVA.com.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.
Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation's (MTPC) 100 percent owned U.S. holding company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Holdings America, Inc. It was established by MTPC to commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Development America, Inc.
The U.S. headquarters of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Development America, Inc. (MTDA) is located in Jersey City, New Jersey. MTDA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation's 100 percent-owned U.S. holding company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Holdings America, Inc. For more information, please visit https://mt-pharma-development-america.com/.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), founded in 1678, is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world. Focused on ethical pharmaceuticals, MTPC is headquartered in Doshomachi, Osaka, the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. In light of the anticipated changes in healthcare needs in the future, MTPC is advancing business activities under the mission of "Creating hope for all facing illness," and has set the corporate vision for 2030 (VISION 30) to "Be a healthcare company that delivers optimal therapy to each individual." As part of the vision for 2030, MTPC is prioritizing work on "precision medicine" to create effective therapies and preventive methods by identifying patient populations with high potential for efficacy and safety, focusing on the disease areas of central nervous system and immuno-inflammation. In addition, MTPC is working to develop "around the pill solutions" to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. MTPC is a member of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group. For more information, go to https://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/e/.

Media inquiries:
Media_MTPA@mt-pharma-us.com

1 RADICAVA® (edaravone) U.S. Prescribing Information. March 2021.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitsubishi-tanabe-pharma-america-highlights-als-research-at-2022-mda-clinical--scientific-conference-301500925.html

SOURCE Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian stock falls after missing on both the top and bottom line

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details Rivian's miss on both the top and bottom line for Q4 earnings.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump As Putin Sees 'Positive Shift' In Ukraine Talks; Rivian, DocuSign Dive

    Futures jumped early Friday as Putin cited positive shifts in Russia-Ukraine talks. The market rally showed resilience Thursday.

  • U.S. Stocks Rise as Putin Remark Boosts Sentiment: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks gained as risk sentiment got a boost after Russian President Vladimir Putin saw positive shifts in his country’s talks with Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Cites ‘Positive’ Developments in TalksRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delisting Fears Alarm TradersThe

  • Rio Tinto's Response to Russia Fighting Hits Stock, but Don't Run Yet

    Rio Tinto produces raw materials including copper, iron ore, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals. On Thursday it was reported RIO was dropping its connection to Russian businesses. In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, we can see that prices gapped down below the 200-day and the 50-day averages.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • AT&T eyes nearly $48 billion network investment in post-media company

    (Reuters) -AT&T Inc expects to invest about $48 billion through the end of 2023 to expand its fiber internet and 5G wireless services, the U.S. wireless carrier said on Friday, as it detailed the vision for the business after unwinding its media assets. After facing skepticism from shareholders over its expensive quest to become a media and entertainment company, AT&T is working to merge its WarnerMedia unit with Discovery Inc in a deal that is expected to close in the second quarter. "Now that the close of the WarnerMedia deal is approaching, we are near the starting line of a new era for AT&T," said AT&T Chief Executive John Stankey, in a press release ahead of a presentation to analysts on Friday.

  • Exclusive-Nokia set to replace Huawei gear in parts of Vodafone Idea's India network - sources

    Nokia is in talks to replace Huawei 4G radio equipment from parts of Vodafone Idea's telecom network in India, in one of the largest swap deals for the Finnish company, three sources familiar with the matter said. The deal will see Nokia deploying 12,000 5G-ready radio sites and 4,000 small cells in Vodafone Idea's network in India's capital Delhi, the sources said. Telecom operators in India have been reducing their dependence on Huawei after certain security concerns and Vodafone Idea's move is a blow to Huawei's prospects in the country, telecom experts said, adding more operators may choose to replace the Chinese company as supplier.

  • Rivian's Down Again, but This Nasdaq SaaS Stock Is Falling Harder

    The mood on Wall Street seemed a bit better on Friday morning, as investors reacted positively to the potential for an eventual end to the war in Ukraine. Despite the bounce, disappointment about earnings results from late Thursday made its presence felt in premarket trading on Friday. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which has been the subject of some controversy lately, saw further declines after releasing its financial results.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Follows Alphabet’s. Here’s Who’s Next.

    Bank of America data show that about 15% of the S&P 500’s market cap is in stocks that trade for at least $500---a level that could be high enough to make a split worthwhile.

  • Why Nikola Stock Has Been Soaring This Week

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) may be down more than 20% so far in 2022, but that's much less of a year-to-date decline than shareholders saw just a week ago. As the market headed toward the close on Thursday, Nikola shares were up about 18% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nikola's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results were released on Feb. 24, and some of this week's momentum in the shares is still coming from that update.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped 6.5% Today

    On yet another tough day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq down 1%, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock fell harder than most. Shares of the online gaming platform plummeted 6.5% through close of trading Thursday, then continued to fall after-hours -- and you can blame Jefferies for that. In a note covered by TheFly.com today, Jefferies lowered its price target on Roblox shares by $10, to just $50 a share.

  • Rivian’s Stock Is Tumbling After Earnings. Wall Street Says Buy the Dip, Of Course.

    Rivian results weren't good enough for investors and shares are down again. Wall Street isn't giving up on the stock, however, and believes investors should chase the stock as it drops.

  • Is a drop in Bank of America's share prices cause for concern? Here's what analysts say

    Bank of America Corp. share prices have dropped by as much as 22% in the last month or so, dipping below $40 per share earlier this week.

  • Is Viatris Stock in Trouble?

    Is the business really in as much trouble as it seems, or are investors overreacting, making Viatris a potentially appealing contrarian buy today? Viatris reported its year-end results on Feb. 28, and the numbers didn't necessarily look horrible. In its earnings release, Viatris also announced that it would be selling its biosimilars to Biocon Biologics for more than $3.3 billion in pre-tax consideration, calling it "the first in a series of expected initiatives anticipated to unlock up to an additional $6 billion in pre-tax proceeds by the end of 2023."