Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest N-PORT Filing Highlights Key Investment Moves

Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio), known for its strategic investments in Japanese equities, has revealed its N-PORT filing for the third quarter of 2023. The Fund, which launched on December 31, 1998, is dedicated to achieving long-term capital appreciation. It primarily invests in the stocks of companies based in Japan, leveraging a bottom-up, fundamental investment philosophy. Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is distinguished by its active management, long-term focus on Asia, rigorous bottom-up research, and a commitment to defining Asia investment strategies that capture the region's growth potential.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Takes the Lead in Matthews Japan Fund's Portfolio with a 3.33% Stake

Summary of New Buys

Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with 9 new stocks. Noteworthy additions include:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (TSE:8306), with 2,433,000 shares, making up 3.33% of the portfolio and valued at 20,617.62 million.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp (TSE:4188), comprising 1,898,700 shares, which is about 1.93% of the portfolio, with a total value of 11,961.94 million.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp (TSE:7532), with 513,800 shares, accounting for 1.74% of the portfolio and a total value of 10,783.1 million.

Key Position Increases

Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) also bolstered its holdings in 21 stocks, with significant increases in:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (TSE:8316), adding 184,000 shares for a total of 422,300. This represents a 77.21% increase in shares, impacting the portfolio by 1.46%, and valued at 20,745.93 million.

Kajima Corp (TSE:1812), with an additional 416,800 shares, bringing the total to 601,200. This marks a 226.03% increase in shares, with a total value of 9,786.34 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) exited 9 holdings in the third quarter of 2023, including:

Fast Retailing Co Ltd (TSE:9983), selling all 54,900 shares, impacting the portfolio by -2.13%.

Olympus Corp (TSE:7733), liquidating all 809,200 shares, with a -1.93% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its stake in 25 stocks. The most significant reductions were:

Sony Group Corp (TSE:6758) by 109,600 shares, a -36.04% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.5%. The stock traded at an average price of 12,646.4 during the quarter and has returned 7.22% over the past 3 months and 28.66% year-to-date.

Denso Corp (TSE:6902) by 575,900 shares, a -48.01% reduction, impacting the portfolio by -1.47%. The stock traded at an average price of 2,448.11 during the quarter and has returned -5.62% over the past 3 months and 42.59% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Matthews Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio consisted of 56 stocks. The top holdings included 3.62% in Ajinomoto Co Inc (TSE:2802), 3.36% in ORIX Corp (TSE:8591), 3.35% in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (TSE:8316), 3.33% in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (TSE:8306), and 3.32% in ITOCHU Corp (TSE:8001). The Fund's investments are mainly concentrated across 9 industries, including Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, Technology, Financial Services, Consumer Defensive, Communication Services, Basic Materials, Healthcare, and Real Estate.

