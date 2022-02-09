Mitsui Bussan Commodities expands use of MDXT for trader collaboration

- Real-time market data sharing for Energy trading desk

- Expands to Metals trading desk

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDX Technology (MDXT), the leading provider of solutions for front office trader collaboration, is pleased to announce that Mitsui Bussan Commodities (MBCL) has expanded its usage across an additional division. Initially implemented to support real-time data sharing across MBCL's global energy trading business, MDXT will soon be rolled out to the metals team.

MBCL is a full-service price risk management company. They are 100% owned by Mitsui & Co. Ltd, which has long maintained a global presence in the global energy and metals markets. MBCL helps manage the price risk requirements of the entire energy and metals supply chain, including producers, refineries, traders, distributors, utilities, state-owned and independent energy companies, and government entities. MBCL has offices in London, New York, Singapore and Paris.

Toshifumi Hatanaka, COO, commented. "Our core business is centred on supporting our clients in managing the impact of price fluctuations across their value chains to reduce exposure. To service this requirement, we needed technology that enabled our teams to share key data and collaborate seamlessly. We have been using MDXT in our energy trading division for over a year and extending its coverage to include the metals group made perfect sense."

Chia Ren Neo, MD, Head of Energy, added. "The MDXT platform is the foundation for our real-time data distribution and collaboration across our global trading desks. On top of which we add our business intelligence and trader tools as part of a buy and build strategy, providing our end users with seamless solutions to enhance their trading activities."

Paul Watmough, Founder & CEO, MDXT, concluded. "This expansion is further endorsement of our proven front office trader collaboration solutions, and we are delighted to extend the relationship with the MBCL metals team."

About MBCL

Operating through our global network of offices in London, New York, Singapore, MBC France SA., and working with Mitsui & Co., Ltd., our parent company, in Tokyo, our clients receive seamless 24-hour servicing.

About MDX Technology Ltd

More than 35 of the world's leading financial institutions and data providers use MDX Technology to disseminate real-time data and collaborate internally and with clients. Users include TP ICAP, HSBC, ICE and Royal Bank of Canada to name a few. We are headquartered in London, with offices in North America and representation in the Far East.

