In the Mix: Mixology Clothing Company Promotes Gabrielle Edwards to President and Rebecca Lendino to Vice President

New York's Premier Fashion Retailer Inspiring Confidence and Positivity in Thousands of Shoppers is Proud to Announce the Milestone Promotions of Two Key Executives

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2009 Mixology Clothing Company has captivated the hearts and closet spaces of thousands of fashion-forward New Yorkers for its contemporary fashion and unmatched shopping experience. Anyone who has stepped foot into a Mixology Clothing Company location understands the brilliant customer experience that Mixology curates to inspire confidence and radiate positivity in each shopper. Gabrielle Edwards and Rebecca Lendino emanate this experience in everything they do, and it is with great pleasure that Mixology Clothing Company announces their promotions to President and Vice President.

The announcement was formally made on December 13, 2022, at the annual holiday party and award ceremony that Gabrielle Edwards has been promoted to President, and Rebecca Lendino has been promoted to Vice President. Their respective promotions are milestone achievements both personally and for the company, as Mixology eagerly welcomes their new leadership with confidence and anticipation of incredible growth.

Gabrielle Edwards worked from the sales floor to retail management, leading the buying and creative teams, and now taking the helm as President. Mixology Clothing Company is the story of Gabrielle and many other team members, who started on the retail floor and now lead the company. As President of Mixology Clothing Company, Gabrielle will oversee daily operations and work hand-in-hand with CEO Jordan Edwards.

Rebecca Lendino is another long-time Mixology employee who rose from junior retail staff to the executive suite. Rebecca has been with the company for eight years and has played a vital role in driving the company's success in the highly competitive fashion industry. She holds a deep and unique understanding of industry trends and has been instrumental in positioning Mixology Clothing as a leader in the fashion world.

Story continues

As Vice President, Rebecca will oversee the company's operations and strategy, including leading our Mix U initiative. Mix U is a program designed to provide education and resources to aspiring fashion professionals. Rebecca's passion for mentoring and developing talent makes her the perfect fit for this role.

"We are confident that Gabrielle and Rebecca's experience, leadership, and passion for fashion will help drive the company forward, and we look forward to seeing the impact they will continue to have in their new roles. Please join us in congratulating Gabrielle and Rebecca on their well-deserved promotions." – CEO Jordan Edwards

To learn more about Mixology Clothing Company, please visit: https://www.shopmixology.com/

About Mixology Clothing Company

Mixology Clothing Company is owned by brother-sister duo, Jordan and Gabrielle Edwards. Founded in 2009, Mixology Clothing Company has successfully established itself as one of New York's premier brick and mortar and online fashion retailers. The contemporary fashion retailer seeks to inspire confidence by investing in good people with good values who make good decisions and good clothing. Bridging the gap between Zara and Intermix, Mixology created an unparalleled mother-daughter shopping experience that offers a variety of moderately priced designer brands and on-trend pieces. Mixology Clothing Company offers a seamless shopping experience through its dedicated staff, user-friendly website, and multiple locations across Westchester, New Jersey, New York City, and Long Island.

Press Contact:

Mixology Clothing Company

(516) 341-7454

http://www.shopmixology.com/

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-the-mix-mixology-clothing-company-promotes-gabrielle-edwards-to-president-and-rebecca-lendino-to-vice-president-301744406.html

SOURCE Mixology Clothing Company