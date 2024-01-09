Mix named Zoo New York board chairman

Jan. 9—WATERTOWN — Just days after retiring from his position with the city, former City Manager Kenneth A. Mix will take on a new responsibility by leading the Zoo New York board of directors as its new chairman.

The Thompson Park Conservancy's Board of Directors on Tuesday announced that Mix was appointed board chair, effective immediately.

He replaces Mark Irwin, who has stepped down from the post to assume the role of interim executive director.

The board voted Mix into the volunteer position at its Dec. 28 meeting, but the conservancy waited to make the announcement until after he left City Hall, Irwin said.

As the new board chair, Mix will lead the board's meetings, form new committee assignments and help the zoo in Thompson Park set its direction.

"I can think of no one better suited to this role than Ken Mix," Irwin said. "His wealth of experience, vast knowledge of the city and park, as well as his comprehensive network of professional relationships bring an exciting new dimension to the Zoo at the critical time."

Mix retired on Dec. 31 from the city manager position after serving for four years while overseeing a staff of 320, guiding Watertown through the COVID-19 pandemic and utilizing $22 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for infrastructure projects.

In his 34 years with the city, Mix also led Watertown's planning department. He also was recently appointed board chairman for the Friends of Thompson Park, a group involved in the future of the city-owned park.

The city formed a zoo task force to study how to keep the financially troubled facility open.

In October, the conservancy announced the zoo was closing for the winter with no reopening date set, laid off two-thirds of its staff and moved to an austerity budget.

Mix, who has been attending conservancy meetings as an ex officio member, said he told the board he would help the zoo any way he could as it faces the financial uncertainty.

They asked him to serve as the board chairman and he agreed, Mix said.

"We're at a very challenging time with where we are financially," Mix said Tuesday. "But I think it's worthwhile" to work on its future.

In explaining Mix's appointment, Irwin said that he could not continue to serve as the board chairman and as the interim executive director.

The conservancy continues fundraising efforts. Irwin said the public has responded by contributing funding every day. Checks can be made out to either Zoo New York or the Thompson Park Conservancy and sent to 1 Thompson Park, Watertown.

The city's 13-member zoo task force met for the first time last month to look at ways to change the zoo's business model, so it can reopen in the spring and move into the future.

At the meeting, Mayor Sarah V. Compo Pierce decided to break up the task force into committees to look at different aspects of the zoo. They are coming together next Thursday to discuss their findings and meet as the entire task force.

The conservancy operates the zoo, while the city owns the facility.

Despite its financial issues, the zoo had its biggest Winter Wonderlights this season, with 2,162 people attending the holiday lights and decorations display in its history, Irwin said.