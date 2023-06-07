Mix style and fitness with the Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon now up to $50 off at Best Buy

Add a touch of style to your fitness tools with the Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon now on sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

We've all got fitness goals to hit this year and it can be hard to keep track of how you're doing. The obvious solution is getting a fitness tracker, but those can still be obtrusive devices that are annoying to slide on your wrists and fiddle with while working out. That's where the Oura Ring comes in, now for some handy discounts in sleek designs.

Save up to $50 at Best Buy

Right now, Best Buy has the Gen3 Horizon model on sale in select styles. Starting at $349 in black and silver, you can get the compact fitness tracker in Gold, Rose Gold and even Stealth Black for up to $50 off. Available in sizes six through 13, the Stealth Black and Gold models are both available for $40 off at $409 and $459 respectively while the Rose Gold model is now $50 off at $499.

➤Dreamy deals: Sleep good in the heat with the best summer mattress sales at Avocado, Nectar and Awara

The Oura Ring is certainly one of the most unique fitness trackers on the market, especially when it comes to its design. Our tester praised the Ring's look for being both minimalist and fashionable, even fooling others into thinking it was just a basic piece of jewelry and not an advanced fitness device. It's certainly a neat alternative to the awkward mini-watch look of other trackers. "For anyone who wants to track their health data but hates the look of traditional fitness trackers, this could be a huge plus," our tester said.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

The Oura Ring keeps an eye on your health during the day and while you sleep.

It's more than just a pretty accessory though, as it excels in monitoring the more holistic features of your health. Our tester specifically noted the Oura's 70-plus activity-tracking modes along with the ability to monitor your body's restoration time and offer guided meditations and breathing exercises through its downloadable smartphone app to help you ease into a good night's sleep. Speaking of sleep, the Oura Ring is exceptional at sleep tracking by analyzing your bedtime and overnight movement and translating that into easy-to-read data for you to follow up on.

➤Style savings: Shop the top 8 sandal deals at Macy's, Amazon and more

The Oura Ring is one of the most understated fitness trackers you can find and it can even be a great fashion accessory. Grab these select styles on sale today at Best Buy!

From $349 at Best Buy (Save $40 to $50)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Oura Ring deal: Save up to $50 on this fitness tracker at Best Buy