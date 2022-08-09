U.S. markets close in 3 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,118.34
    -21.72 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,804.35
    -28.19 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,452.25
    -192.21 (-1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.63
    -32.57 (-1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.58
    -1.18 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.50
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    20.44
    -0.17 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0221
    +0.0026 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7900
    +0.0250 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2083
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0360
    +0.0630 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,116.22
    -821.44 (-3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.23
    -21.12 (-3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.15
    +5.78 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

MiX Telematics Announces Collaboration with Hino Trucks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MIXT

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of connected fleet and mobile asset management solutions, is collaborating with Hino Trucks' Edge to become an authorized Hino data services partner.

This collaboration will provide MiX customers in North America that operate Hino trucks with rich data sets, informing intelligent decision-making regarding vehicle maintenance, safety, efficiency, and compliance. It also removes the need for the installation of aftermarket hardware in associated vehicles.

"The future of commercial vehicle telematics lies in successful OEM integrations," says Charles Tasker, Chief Operating Officer at MiX Telematics. "MiX is rapidly accelerating working with leading vehicle OEMs to ensure clients can easily access rich data needed to optimize fleet and driver safety."

Whilst OEM telematics won't replace all telematics hardware capabilities, there is an increasing demand for telematics software that's augmented by additional capabilities and robust data analytics.

Hino Trucks' Senior Vice President Customer Experience, Glenn Ellis had to say, "We are pleased to add MiX Telematics as a data service partner. Our Edge telematics open platform allows partners like MiX Telematics to access core vehicle data to enhance the operational and actionable analytics they provide their customers through the MiX Telematics platform."

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 838,300 global subscribers spanning more than 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

For further information

Melanie Esterhuizen 
Brand and Communications Manager (International), MiX Telematics
e. melanie.esterhuizen@mixtelematics.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mix-telematics-announces-collaboration-with-hino-trucks-301602711.html

SOURCE MiX Telematics

Recommended Stories

  • EVs that may qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act tax credit

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details which electric vehicles currently on the market may or may not qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act's EV tax credit.

  • Ukraine halted oil flows to Europe over payment issue, Russia's Transneft says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine has suspended Russian oil pipeline flows to parts of central Europe since early this month because Western sanctions prevented it from accepting transit fees from Moscow, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday. Flows along the southern route of the Druzhba pipeline have been affected while the northern route serving Poland and Germany remains uninterrupted. The suspension of pipeline flows on Tuesday will hit countries such as Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic, which all rely heavily on Russian crude and have limited ability to import alternative supply by sea.

  • Boeing Dreamliner deliveries set to resume in coming days

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Boeing's stock following announcements regarding the status of its Dreamliner deliveries.

  • Oil Fluctuates as Russian Flows Halted Via Key Pipe to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- True to the nature of summer trading, oil futures flip-flopped on Tuesday as Russian shipments via the southern leg of a major pipeline to Europe were suspended.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsBoth Brent and West Texas Intermediate futures were mo

  • Apple, Amazon look to acquire Big Ten streaming rights

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer breaks down reports that streaming giants are bidding over Big Ten media rights.

  • Oil turns higher as Russia halts key pipeline flows

    Oil futures turn higher Tuesday after news reports say Russia halted crude flows along the Druzhba pipeline toward Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

  • Norway threatens to ration electricity in fresh blow for UK and European energy supplies

    Norway has drawn up plans to ration electricity exports in a move that has heightened fears of energy shortages in the UK and Europe this winter.

  • Aluminium foundry fights for survival in European gas crisis

    Shouting over the clanging of machinery, Gerd Roeders is reluctantly preparing for the temporary shutdown of his German aluminium foundry to survive Europe's growing gas crunch. Roeders is hoping that by moving the 200-year-old plant to three weeks of 24-hour shifts followed by a one-week shutdown, he can maintain output while cutting his gas bill, which has doubled since last year to 12.3 million euros ($12.6 million). The plan will save the cost of gas needed to fire up the ovens every morning, Roeders calculates, even if it means paying staff at family-owned G.A. Roeders more to work night shifts.

  • Russian Oil Stops Flowing to Parts of Europe

    Russian oil has stopped flowing through a pipeline that feeds countries in Central and Eastern Europe, dealing another blow to a region contending with the loss of vital energy supplies from Russia. Transneft PJSC, the government-owned oil-pipeline operator, said Tuesday that crude exports through Ukrainian territory had halted on Aug. 4. It blamed payment difficulties caused by Western sanctions on Moscow and said Ukraine’s pipeline operator had declined to carry crude after it didn’t receive f

  • Top Stocks for August 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. It serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries and has operations in the U.S. and Central Europe.

  • Tesla Sales in China Slump With Planned Downtime Partly to Blame

    Tesla's wholesale shipments from its Chinese plant drop more than 60% in July from June. Planned plant maintenance is partly to blame.

  • Oil Earnings Outlook Dims. Blame Cheaper Oil.

    The Energy Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, at $73 a share, is down from its multiyear peak of $92.

  • A 70-Year-Old Taiwanese Chip Wizard Is Driving China’s Tech Ambitions

    When Asian semiconductor makers make dramatic advances, there’s often a common element: Berkeley-educated Liang Mong Song.

  • European Natural Gas Prices Hit Two-Week Low as Stockpiles Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices dipped to the lowest level in two weeks as fuel held in storage facilities across Europe edged above the seasonal norm.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsBenchmark gas declined as much as 2.9%, sliding for a third session.

  • First Mining Announces $5 Million Flow-Through Equity Financing

    First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF) (FRANKFURT: FMG) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a flow-through equity financing by way of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate proceeds of approximately $5 million (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of 16,500,000 common shares of the Company (the "Flow-Through Shares") that qualify as flow-through shares for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), at a price of $0.30 per Flo

  • Tesla Faces Crowded Field in China as New-Energy Car Market Booms

    Sales of electric and hybrid cars in world’s biggest auto market are forecast to hit a record six million this year.

  • Climate change: We should rethink the best tools for energy transition, new paper argues

    Carbon pricing isn't the clear winner when it comes to the clean energy transition, a new NBER working paper found.

  • Gas Prices Could Soon Dip Below $3 in These States — Is Yours One?

    As summer winds down, gas prices are slowly starting to fall despite an economy in turmoil. See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobFind: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...

  • Trimble (TRMB) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Outpace Estimates

    Trimble's (TRMB) second-quarter results are driven by solid momentum across buildings & infrastructure, and resources & utilities segments.

  • Tyson earnings miss estimates as meat sales slow

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Tyson earnings and how inflation is impacting meat demand.