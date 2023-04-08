'A mixed bag of trends': An economist says rates are on track to fall below 6% this year, but a lack of fresh listings could put a damper on the spring home-buying season

The traditional spring homebuying season has commenced and the 30-year fixed mortgage rate has fallen for the fourth week in a row.

But while rates and home price growth are trending downward, demand has pulled back once more.

“Unfortunately, those in the market to buy are facing a number of challenges, not the least of which is the low inventory of homes for sale, especially for aspiring first-time homebuyers,” says Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

Buyers and sellers may be waiting for better conditions, but with the prime selling time approaching in mid-April, experts say sellers should start adjusting expectations.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed rate slid from 6.32% to 6.28% this week. A year ago at this time, the rate averaged 4.72%.

“Compared to the recent 7% average rate peak, the latest rate saves $140 per month for a homebuyer on a $300,000 loan,” says Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

Yun explains that ongoing apartment construction may limit rent growth, calm inflation and encourage the Fed to stop raising the federal funds rate.

He says while rates may fluctuate week-to-week, there’s “a clear possibility of going under 6% by the year’s end.”

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average 15-year fixed rate actually shifted up to 5.64%. This time last week, the rate averaged 5.56%, compared to 3.91% a year ago.

“The current market is seeing lower demand and fewer fresh listings as buyers and sellers weigh whether to dip a toe in or wait until conditions improve,” writes Hannah Jones, economic research analyst at Realtor.com.

Jones notes that while sales prices are softening, March listing prices were still 6% higher than last year’s level — which, combined with higher mortgage rates, meant prospective buyers were looking at a home payment about 26% pricier than a year ago.

“Each gain in affordability is accompanied by new buyer activity and while buyers and seller’s can’t control mortgage rates, lower home prices can drum up demand by making a home purchase more feasible.”

Fewer options for buyers to find their dream home

“This spring season presents a mixed bag of trends for both home buyers and sellers,” says Sabrina Speianu, economic data manager at Realtor.com.

Although home prices growth and mortgage rates are declining, they’re still relatively high compared to last year. Speianu says this could also mean buyers can look forward to a less competitive market — however, lower seller sentiment means fewer home listings on the market for buyers to peruse as well.

In fact, new listings are down 22% compared to the same period last year, with the median listing price at $428,000.

“Typically, the spring season is a busy time for the real estate market, but this year, the seasonal growth in the inventory of homes for sale has been sluggish,” she notes. “This has resulted in fewer options for home buyers to find their dream home.”

The market is expected to become more active this month, but Speianu advises sellers to adjust their expectations and pricing to consider the current market conditions.

Mortgage applications fall back despite lower rates

Demand for mortgages dove 4.1% from last week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

Refinance activity also dropped by 5% — and is 59% lower than the same week a year ago.

“Spring has arrived, but the housing market is missing the customary burst in listings and purchase activity that typically mark the season,” says Mike Fratantoni, senior vice president and chief economist at the MBA.

“We do expect strong demand from first-time homebuyers over the next several years given the large number of millennials hitting peak first-time homebuyer age, but affordability remains a real challenge in this environment,” Fratantoni adds.

