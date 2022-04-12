U.S. markets closed

Mixed-Use Development Breaks Ground at MaxQ @ Kirtland Air Force Base

Max Q
·3 min read

Albuquerque, NM, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxQ at Kirtland, a new mixed-use development located on Kirtland Air Force Base has broken ground on its first phase. MaxQ is designed to transform more than 70 acres of vacant land on the air force base into approximately 1 million square feet of office, laboratory and retail space.

The site is just north of the Air Force Research Labs (AFRL), which consists of two Research Directorates - Directed Energy and Space Vehicles. While technically on Kirtland AFB, MaxQ will not be behind the security fence, and tenants will be accessible to the public. It will have a dedicated pedestrian gate providing secure access to Kirtland Air Force Base (AFB) and include secure office and lab space.

The first organization to announce its intent to occupy a stand-alone building at MaxQ is Northrop Grumman, a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Construction of their new facility has started, and Northrop Grumman will occupy the building in February 2023. Other tenants will be announced soon. MaxQ’s unique location offers unparalleled proximity for contractors and others who work with government agencies on Kirtland AFB. It also offers convenience, as it plans to have its own dedicated base entrance. For the thousands who work at Kirtland AFB and to everyone who works or lives near the base, it will offer convenient dining, retail and other amenities.

“Albuquerque is at the forefront of the cutting-edge aerospace industry and will stay there because of strategic investments that support legacy players and welcome new ones,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “MaxQ will be more than just a state-of-the-art location for business to thrive, it will be an anchor for the community and a new space for Albuquerque’s families to enjoy.”

Phase one consists of approximately 20 acres east of Carlisle Blvd. and is proposed to be a mixed-use town center-style development with retail, drive-thru quick service restaurants, hotel, restaurants, office and research & development space. The four-phase project is being designed by leading architecture firm Dekker/Perich/Sabatini.

“MaxQ at Kirtland brings to fruition opportunity and possibility for people and companies,” said Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, Chair. “Our county, with its air force base, national laboratories, university, and talent pool, has always been a magnet to firms that work to change the world with innovative technologies. We are excited about this infill project as it will help strengthen our region’s position in various industry segments, contribute to our economic base, and create more jobs.”

“Albuquerque is seeing huge interest from regional and national companies – specifically in aerospace and manufacturing, both industries that will be interested in the MaxQ@Kirtland opportunities,” said Danielle Casey, CEO, Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance. “This sort of public/private partnership is what’s needed to propel us forward to maximize the opportunities.”

MaxQ is made possible through the Department of the Air Force’s Enhanced Use Lease program, which allows the military to lease land on military bases to the private sector for private development at fair market value or in-kind consideration. The United States Air Force and TKD signed the formal 50-year Enhanced Use Lease in October 2020. For more information visit www.MaxQNM.com

