Can Mixed Financials Have A Negative Impact on Barloworld Limited's 's (JSE:BAW) Current Price Momentum?

Most readers would already know that Barloworld's (JSE:BAW) stock increased by 2.4% over the past month. Given that the stock prices usually follow long-term business performance, we wonder if the company's mixed financials could have any adverse effect on its current price price movement Particularly, we will be paying attention to Barloworld's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

See our latest analysis for Barloworld

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Barloworld is:

16% = R2.5b ÷ R16b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every ZAR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of ZAR0.16.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Barloworld's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

When you first look at it, Barloworld's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 15%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Having said that, Barloworld's five year net income decline rate was 2.8%. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

Story continues

That being said, we compared Barloworld's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 14% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Barloworld's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Barloworld Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Looking at its three-year median payout ratio of 49% (or a retention ratio of 51%) which is pretty normal, Barloworld's declining earnings is rather baffling as one would expect to see a fair bit of growth when a company is retaining a good portion of its profits. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, Barloworld has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 41% of its profits over the next three years. However, Barloworld's future ROE is expected to decline to 11% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Barloworld can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. In addition, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that the company's earnings are expected to continue to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.