Can Mixed Financials Have A Negative Impact on The Eastern Company's 's (NASDAQ:EML) Current Price Momentum?

Eastern's (NASDAQ:EML) stock is up by 5.6% over the past three months. However, we decided to study the company's mixed-bag of fundamentals to assess what this could mean for future share prices, as stock prices tend to be aligned with a company's long-term financial performance. Specifically, we decided to study Eastern's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Eastern is:

5.3% = US$6.7m ÷ US$126m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.05 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Eastern's Earnings Growth And 5.3% ROE

When you first look at it, Eastern's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 14%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Hence, the flat earnings seen by Eastern over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

We then compared Eastern's net income growth with the industry and found that the average industry growth rate was 7.9% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Eastern fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Eastern Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Eastern has a low three-year median payout ratio of 20% (or a retention ratio of 80%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

In addition, Eastern has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Eastern. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Eastern's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

