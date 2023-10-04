Can Mixed Financials Have A Negative Impact on K&S Corporation Limited's 's (ASX:KSC) Current Price Momentum?

Most readers would already know that K&S' (ASX:KSC) stock increased by 1.6% over the past week. However, we decided to study the company's mixed-bag of fundamentals to assess what this could mean for future share prices, as stock prices tend to be aligned with a company's long-term financial performance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to K&S' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for K&S is:

8.9% = AU$29m ÷ AU$322m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.09 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

K&S' Earnings Growth And 8.9% ROE

At first glance, K&S' ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 16%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. However, the moderate 17% net income growth seen by K&S over the past five years is definitely a positive. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared K&S' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 31% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about K&S''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is K&S Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

K&S has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 71%, meaning that it is left with only 29% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, K&S has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about K&S' performance. While the company has posted a decent earnings growth, We do feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings at a higher rate of return. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into K&S' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

