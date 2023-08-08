Can Mixed Financials Have A Negative Impact on SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited's 's (NZSE:SKC) Current Price Momentum?

SkyCity Entertainment Group's (NZSE:SKC) stock up by 3.6% over the past week. Given that the stock prices usually follow long-term business performance, we wonder if the company's mixed financials could have any adverse effect on its current price price movement Particularly, we will be paying attention to SkyCity Entertainment Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SkyCity Entertainment Group is:

1.4% = NZ$23m ÷ NZ$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every NZ$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of NZ$0.01.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of SkyCity Entertainment Group's Earnings Growth And 1.4% ROE

It is quite clear that SkyCity Entertainment Group's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 7.6%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 25% seen by SkyCity Entertainment Group over the last five years is not surprising. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared SkyCity Entertainment Group's performance with the industry and found thatSkyCity Entertainment Group's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 1.9% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is SKC fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is SkyCity Entertainment Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 32% (that is, a retention ratio of 68%), the fact that SkyCity Entertainment Group's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, SkyCity Entertainment Group has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 83% over the next three years. However, SkyCity Entertainment Group's future ROE is expected to rise to 9.8% despite the expected increase in the company's payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by SkyCity Entertainment Group can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.