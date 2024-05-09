Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Bahvest Resources Berhad (KLSE:BAHVEST) Current Share Price Momentum?

Bahvest Resources Berhad's (KLSE:BAHVEST) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Bahvest Resources Berhad's ROE.
Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.
How Is ROE Calculated?
Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bahvest Resources Berhad is:
0.5% = RM674k ÷ RM123m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).
The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.01.
Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?
We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.
A Side By Side comparison of Bahvest Resources Berhad's Earnings Growth And 0.5% ROE
It is hard to argue that Bahvest Resources Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 5.9%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Accordingly, Bahvest Resources Berhad's low net income growth of 2.5% over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.
We then compared Bahvest Resources Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 24% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.
The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Bahvest Resources Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.
Is Bahvest Resources Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?
Bahvest Resources Berhad doesn't pay any regular dividends, which means that it is retaining all of its earnings. However, there's only been very little earnings growth to show for it. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.
Summary
On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Bahvest Resources Berhad can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Bahvest Resources Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.
