Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Bowler Metcalf Limited (JSE:BCF) Current Share Price Momentum?

Bowler Metcalf (JSE:BCF) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Bowler Metcalf's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bowler Metcalf is:

11% = R85m ÷ R762m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every ZAR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated ZAR0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Bowler Metcalf's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

It is quite clear that Bowler Metcalf's ROE is rather low. Further, we noted that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 14%. The flat earnings by Bowler Metcalf over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by 24% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Bowler Metcalf is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Bowler Metcalf Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 40% (or a retention ratio of 60%), Bowler Metcalf hasn't seen much growth in its earnings. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Additionally, Bowler Metcalf has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Bowler Metcalf can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Bowler Metcalf's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

