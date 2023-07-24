Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Classita Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CLASSITA) Current Share Price Momentum?

Classita Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CLASSITA) stock is up by a considerable 58% over the past month. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. In this article, we decided to focus on Classita Holdings Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Classita Holdings Berhad is:

1.3% = RM1.4m ÷ RM108m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.01 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Classita Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 1.3% ROE

It is hard to argue that Classita Holdings Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 8.8%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 38% seen by Classita Holdings Berhad over the last five years is not surprising. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared Classita Holdings Berhad's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 11% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Classita Holdings Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Classita Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Classita Holdings Berhad's performance. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. To know the 6 risks we have identified for Classita Holdings Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

