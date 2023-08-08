Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) Current Share Price Momentum?

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 31% over the last three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Specifically, we decided to study Constellation Energy's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Constellation Energy is:

6.6% = US$761m ÷ US$12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.07.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Constellation Energy's Earnings Growth And 6.6% ROE

On the face of it, Constellation Energy's ROE is not much to talk about. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 8.3%. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 46% seen by Constellation Energy was probably the result of it having a lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared Constellation Energy's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 6.6% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is CEG fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Constellation Energy Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Looking at its LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 36% (or a retention ratio of 64%) which is pretty normal, Constellation Energy's declining earnings is rather baffling as one would expect to see a fair bit of growth when a company is retaining a good portion of its profits. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, Constellation Energy only recently started paying a dividend so the management probably decided the shareholders prefer dividends even though earnings have been shrinking. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 26% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Constellation Energy's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 13%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Constellation Energy. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

