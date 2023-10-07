Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Curro Holdings Limited (JSE:COH) Current Share Price Momentum?

Most readers would already be aware that Curro Holdings' (JSE:COH) stock increased significantly by 30% over the past three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Specifically, we decided to study Curro Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Curro Holdings is:

3.5% = R257m ÷ R7.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every ZAR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated ZAR0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Curro Holdings' Earnings Growth And 3.5% ROE

As you can see, Curro Holdings' ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 17%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, Curro Holdings' flat earnings over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Curro Holdings' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 25% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Curro Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Curro Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Curro Holdings' low three-year median payout ratio of 24% (implying that the company keeps76% of its income) should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings to fuel its growth and this should be reflected in its growth number, but that's not the case.

In addition, Curro Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of five years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Curro Holdings' performance. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on Curro Holdings and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

