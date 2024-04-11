Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Delegat Group Limited (NZSE:DGL) Current Share Price Momentum?

Delegat Group (NZSE:DGL) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 7.8% over the last month. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Delegat Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Delegat Group is:

10% = NZ$58m ÷ NZ$556m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every NZ$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn NZ$0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Delegat Group's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, Delegat Group's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 12%, we may spare it some thought. On the other hand, Delegat Group reported a fairly low 4.0% net income growth over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. So this could also be one of the reasons behind the company's low growth in earnings.

As a next step, we compared Delegat Group's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 10% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Delegat Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Delegat Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 32% (or a retention ratio of 68% over the past three years, Delegat Group has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Delegat Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 34%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Delegat Group's future ROE will be 10% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Delegat Group's performance. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

