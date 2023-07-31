Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd (KLSE:ECOFIRS) Current Share Price Momentum?

Most readers would already be aware that EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd's (KLSE:ECOFIRS) stock increased significantly by 9.0% over the past month. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Particularly, we will be paying attention to EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd is:

1.7% = RM10m ÷ RM603m (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd's Earnings Growth And 1.7% ROE

As you can see, EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 4.3%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. For this reason, EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd's five year net income decline of 50% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

So, as a next step, we compared EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 1.4% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Because EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd doesn't pay any dividends, we infer that it is retaining all of its profits, which is rather perplexing when you consider the fact that there is no earnings growth to show for it. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd's performance. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for EcoFirst Consolidated Bhd.

