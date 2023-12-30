Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Current Share Price Momentum?

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 14% over the last month. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Gentherm's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gentherm is:

2.7% = US$18m ÷ US$660m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Gentherm's Earnings Growth And 2.7% ROE

It is quite clear that Gentherm's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 14%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Therefore, Gentherm's flat earnings over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

We then compared Gentherm's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 9.8% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for THRM? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Gentherm Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Gentherm doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business. However, this doesn't explain why the company hasn't seen any growth. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Gentherm. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

