Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) Current Share Price Momentum?

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's (NYSE:HBB) stock is up by a considerable 42% over the past three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding is:

10.0% = US$13m ÷ US$128m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.10 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's Earnings Growth And 10.0% ROE

When you first look at it, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 16% either. Therefore, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's flat earnings over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 27% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Hamilton Beach Brands Holding fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's low three-year median payout ratio of 23% (implying that the company keeps77% of its income) should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings to fuel its growth and this should be reflected in its growth number, but that's not the case.

Moreover, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has been paying dividends for six years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on Hamilton Beach Brands Holding and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

