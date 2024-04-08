Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on LS 2 Holdings Limited (Catalist:ENV) Current Share Price Momentum?

LS 2 Holdings (Catalist:ENV) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 16% over the last week. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Specifically, we decided to study LS 2 Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for LS 2 Holdings is:

8.4% = S$1.5m ÷ S$18m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.08 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of LS 2 Holdings' Earnings Growth And 8.4% ROE

When you first look at it, LS 2 Holdings' ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 8.4%, we may spare it some thought. But then again, LS 2 Holdings' five year net income shrunk at a rate of 19%. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. Therefore, the decline in earnings could also be the result of this.

That being said, we compared LS 2 Holdings' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 16% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is ENV worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ENV is currently mispriced by the market.

Is LS 2 Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Because LS 2 Holdings doesn't pay any regular dividends, we infer that it is retaining all of its profits, which is rather perplexing when you consider the fact that there is no earnings growth to show for it. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by LS 2 Holdings can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for LS 2 Holdings by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

