Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on MISC Berhad (KLSE:MISC) Current Share Price Momentum?

MISC Berhad (KLSE:MISC) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 5.7% over the last month. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to MISC Berhad's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MISC Berhad is:

4.9% = RM2.0b ÷ RM41b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of MISC Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.9% ROE

It is quite clear that MISC Berhad's ROE is rather low. A comparison with the industry shows that the company's ROE is pretty similar to the average industry ROE of 4.9%. So we are actually pleased to see that MISC Berhad's net income grew at an acceptable rate of 18% over the last five years. Considering the low ROE, it is quite possible that there might also be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared MISC Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 24% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is MISC worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MISC is currently mispriced by the market.

Is MISC Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

MISC Berhad has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 80%, meaning that it is left with only 20% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, MISC Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 63% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 6.2%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by MISC Berhad can be open to many interpretations. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty respectable, the low profit retention could mean that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been paying reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. An improvement in its ROE could also help future earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

