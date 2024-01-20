Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) Current Share Price Momentum?

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 35% over the last three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Specifically, we decided to study Quaker Chemical's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Quaker Chemical is:

1.2% = US$17m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.01.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Quaker Chemical's Earnings Growth And 1.2% ROE

It is quite clear that Quaker Chemical's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 14%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. As a result, Quaker Chemical's flat earnings over the past five years doesn't come as a surprise given its lower ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Quaker Chemical's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 13% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Quaker Chemical is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Quaker Chemical Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 29% (implying that the company keeps 71% of its income) over the last three years, Quaker Chemical has seen a negligible amount of growth in earnings as we saw above. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, Quaker Chemical has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 19% over the next three years.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Quaker Chemical. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

