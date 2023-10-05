Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) Current Share Price Momentum?

Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 21% over the last three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Specifically, we decided to study Ramelius Resources' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ramelius Resources is:

6.5% = AU$62m ÷ AU$940m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.07 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Ramelius Resources' Earnings Growth And 6.5% ROE

At first glance, Ramelius Resources' ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 10%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Hence, the flat earnings seen by Ramelius Resources over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Ramelius Resources' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 23% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is RMS worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether RMS is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Ramelius Resources Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Ramelius Resources' low three-year median payout ratio of 16%, (meaning the company retains84% of profits) should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings and consequently, should see higher growth than it has reported.

Additionally, Ramelius Resources has paid dividends over a period of four years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 21% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Ramelius Resources' performance. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

