Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) Current Share Price Momentum?

Most readers would already be aware that Tamawood's (ASX:TWD) stock increased significantly by 23% over the past three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Tamawood's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tamawood is:

6.6% = AU$2.1m ÷ AU$32m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.07.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Tamawood's Earnings Growth And 6.6% ROE

When you first look at it, Tamawood's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 5.8%, we may spare it some thought. But Tamawood saw a five year net income decline of 20% over the past five years. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the shrinking earnings.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate of 4.6% over the last few years, we found that Tamawood's performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Tamawood fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Tamawood Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While the company did payout a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This implies that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Tamawood's performance. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Tamawood's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

