Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Velesto Energy Berhad (KLSE:VELESTO) Current Share Price Momentum?

Most readers would already be aware that Velesto Energy Berhad's (KLSE:VELESTO) stock increased significantly by 29% over the past three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Velesto Energy Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Velesto Energy Berhad is:

4.0% = RM100m ÷ RM2.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.04 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Velesto Energy Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.0% ROE

It is quite clear that Velesto Energy Berhad's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 9.1%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Hence, the flat earnings seen by Velesto Energy Berhad over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by 6.1% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Velesto Energy Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Velesto Energy Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Velesto Energy Berhad has a low three-year median payout ratio of 21% (or a retention ratio of 79%) but the negligible earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention.

Additionally, Velesto Energy Berhad has paid dividends over a period of nine years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 23% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Velesto Energy Berhad's future ROE will rise to 8.1% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Velesto Energy Berhad can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

