Mixed martial arts equipment market size to grow by USD 260.15 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·20 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global mixed martial arts equipment market as a part of the global leisure products market, which covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. The global mixed martial arts equipment market size is estimated to increase by USD 260.15 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.87%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Global Mixed martial arts equipment market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor offerings -

  • adidas AG - The company offers mixed martial arts equipment such as ADIDAS HYBRID 80, ADIDAS TILT 350, ADIDAS ADILIGHT UNIFORM, ADIDAS WTF CHEST GUARD, and others.

  • Blitz Corp. Ltd. - The company offers mixed martial arts equipment such as uniforms, gloves, protection, training aids, and others.

  • Century LLC - The company offers mixed martial arts equipment such as sparring gear, punching bags, and others.

  • Combat Brands LLC - The company offers mixed martial arts equipment such as Ringside Fitness Reflex Bag, Ringside Apex Flash Sparring Gloves, and others.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape -

The global mixed martial arts equipment market is fragmented, with the presence of several many large and mid-sized competitors. A few prominent vendors that offer mixed martial arts equipment in the market are adidas AG, Blitz Corp. Ltd., Century LLC, Combat Brands LLC, FAIRTEX EQUIPMENT CO. LTD., Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., King Martial Arts Supplies, KWON Inc., MRX Products Inc., Outslayer Fight Gear, Proforce Inc., RDX Inc., Revgear Sports Co., Sports Direct International plc, Tiger Claw, TITLE Boxing, Twins Special Co. LTD., Venum, and Zebra Athletics and others.

The market is anticipated to experience a rise in production capacity. Hence, competitors are using advanced methods of producing MMA equipment. The market players compete on many different factors, including price, quality, brand, and variety. Key players are focusing on online distribution channels for their online marketing and branding of products to attract more customers. Hence, global vendors must concentrate on product portfolio expansions and product innovations to stay ahead of their competitors.

Global mixed martial arts equipment market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global mixed martial arts equipment market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (MMA gloves, protective gear, and training equipment) and distribution channel (offline and online).

  • The MMA gloves segment will contribute significantly to market growth during the forecast period. MMA gloves have to be highly durable. There are two types of MMA gloves, namely competition gloves and sparring gloves. The demand for MMA gloves has increased in recent years, with the growing popularity of MMA as a fitness program. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the global MMA gloves segment in the coming years.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global mixed martial arts equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mixed martial arts equipment market.

·         North America is estimated to account for 45% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The popularity of MMA has grown, especially among men aged 18-36 years. It is recognized as the fourth major sport in the US after football, baseball, and basketball. During the forecast period, the growing participation of women is also expected to drive the market growth. Factors such as an increase in the number of professional boxing clubs and tournaments and innovative product launches have been driving the MMA equipment market in North America. This, in turn, will fuel the growth of the regional MMA equipment market during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global mixed martial arts equipment market Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The rising adoption of MMA as part of fitness programs is driving the mixed martial arts equipment market growth. With the growing awareness about the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle, the adoption of various combat sports, such as MMA, is increasing. This will boost the sales of MMA equipment such as gloves, protective gear, and training equipment. Moreover, gyms and fitness reach out to their customers through social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. Such factors will create a demand for MMA equipment, which will drive the growth of the global MMA equipment market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The rising number of fitness centers and health clubs is a key trend in the mixed martial arts equipment market. The number of MMA gyms, fitness centers, and health clubs is increasing globally. Many MMA gyms and fitness centers have started offering exclusive packages. They have also started offering provisions for MMA training. Qualified trainers and quality equipment are required during the training and practice of MMA. Such operators spend a significant amount on quality MMA equipment, which is likely to enhance the growth of the global MMA equipment market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The easy availability of counterfeit products is challenging the mixed martial arts equipment market growth. The global MMA equipment market has many fake products, which leads to market fragmentation. This results in an uneven competitive scenario, a lack of price standardization, and market share erosion. Fake products are sold at a lower price than genuine products, which prevents key market competitors from achieving optimum market penetration. Thus, the presence of various counterfeit MMA equipment is likely to hinder the growth of the global MMA equipment market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this mixed martial arts equipment market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mixed martial arts equipment market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the mixed martial arts equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the mixed martial arts equipment market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mixed martial arts equipment market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports: 

The rugby equipment market size is expected to increase by USD 730.08 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57%. This report extensively covers rugby equipment market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (rugby boots, rugby protective gears, rugby balls, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The home fitness equipment market size is expected to increase by USD 2.01 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%. This report extensively covers home fitness equipment market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

171

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 260.15 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.98

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 45%

Key countries

US, Mexico, UK, Russia, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

adidas AG, Blitz Corp. Ltd., Century LLC, Combat Brands LLC, FAIRTEX EQUIPMENT CO. LTD., Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., King Martial Arts Supplies, KWON Inc., MRX Products Inc., Outslayer Fight Gear, Proforce Inc., RDX Inc., Revgear Sports Co., Sports Direct International plc, Tiger Claw, TITLE Boxing, Twins Special Co. LTD., Venum, and Zebra Athletics

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global mixed martial arts equipment market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 MMA gloves - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Protective gear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Training equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 8.1 Market segments

  • 8.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 8.3 Individual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 Organization - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Market opportunity by End-user

9 Customer Landscape

  • 9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Geographic Landscape

  • 10.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 10.2 Geographic comparison

  • 10.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.9 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.10 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 10.13 Market opportunity by geography

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 11.1 Market drivers

  • 11.2 Market challenges

  • 11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

  • 12.1 Overview

  • 12.2 Vendor landscape

  • 12.3 Landscape disruption

  • 12.4 Industry risks

13 Vendor Analysis

  • 13.1 Vendors covered

  • 13.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 13.3 adidas AG

  • 13.4 Blitz Corp. Ltd.

  • 13.5 Century LLC

  • 13.6 Combat Brands LLC

  • 13.7 FAIRTEX EQUIPMENT CO. LTD.

  • 13.8 Hayabusa Fightwear Inc.

  • 13.9 King Martial Arts Supplies

  • 13.10 KWON Inc.

  • 13.11 MRX Products Inc.

  • 13.12 Outslayer Fight Gear

  • 13.13 Proforce Inc.

  • 13.14 RDX Inc.

  • 13.15 Revgear Sports Co.

  • 13.16 TITLE Boxing

  • 13.17 Twins Special Co. LTD.

14 Appendix

  • 14.1 Scope of the report

  • 14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 14.4 Research methodology

  • 14.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market 2023-2027
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mixed-martial-arts-equipment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-260-15-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301706776.html

SOURCE Technavio

