Mixed Reality in education sector market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global mixed reality in education sector market size is estimated to grow by USD 250,820.83 thousand from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 72.49% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mixed Reality in Education Sector Market 2023-2027

Global mixed reality in education sector market - Five forces

The global mixed reality in education sector market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global mixed reality in education sector market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global mixed reality in education sector market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (hardware and software) and end-user (higher education and K-12).

The hardware segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The hardware includes head mounted displays (HMDs) that are equipped with sensors, motion-tracking devices, and haptic devices. It also includes all-in-one computer systems that can be used to create MR images and videos. MR enables 3D visual representations. Moreover, many vendors are providing affordable HMDs. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global mixed reality in education sector market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mixed reality in education sector market.

North America is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is an early adopter of modern technologies. Teachers and students in North America are more receptive to modern technologies when compared with other regions and are highly tech-savvy. These factors will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Global mixed reality in education sector market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increase in the number of MR classrooms is driving the growth of the market.

Many vendors are focusing on MR laboratories in the market. For instance, zSpace provides on-site MRI labs to many elementary schools.

MR classrooms are student-centered and are increasingly being used in the medical education system.

Thus, the increasing number of MR classrooms will fuel the global MR industry in the education sector during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increase in the number of technology partnerships is a key trend in the market.

Many vendors have formed strategic partnerships to provide educational institutions with affordable and easy-to-use MR hardware and software solutions. For instance, Pearson is working with Microsoft to explore interoperability and the power of mixed reality in education.

In addition, many colleges and schools are participating in programs designed to improve the use of MR in education. For example, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock is a part of Pearson's mixed reality pilot project to use MR imaging to address challenges in nursing education.

These factors will support the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

An increase in the number of substitutes is challenging the mixed reality in education sector market growth.

Technologies such as AR and VR are gaining popularity in the education sector and are.

They are replacing MR technology and becoming mainstream worldwide.

Currently, mobile VR technology is the most accessible technology in terms of price and installation. However, the experience is limited, as the level of student interaction is low and completed with fewer statements.

These factors will hinder the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this mixed reality in education sector market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mixed reality in education sector market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mixed reality in education sector market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mixed reality in education sector market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mixed reality in education sector market vendors

Mixed Reality in Education Sector Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 72.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 250,820.83 thousand Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 60.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Acer Inc., Alchemy Immersive Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Avantis Systems Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., fotonVR, GIGXR Inc., HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nearpod Inc., Osterhout Design Group, RedboxVR Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Unimersiv, Veative Labs, VictoryXR Inc., Virtalis Holdings Ltd., and zSpace Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

