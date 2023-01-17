U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

Mixed Reality in education sector market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global mixed reality in education sector market size is estimated to grow by USD 250,820.83 thousand from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 72.49% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mixed Reality in Education Sector Market 2023-2027

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Global mixed reality in education sector market - Five forces
The global mixed reality in education sector market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

  • For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global mixed reality in education sector market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global mixed reality in education sector market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (hardware and software) and end-user (higher education and K-12).

  • The hardware segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The hardware includes head mounted displays (HMDs) that are equipped with sensors, motion-tracking devices, and haptic devices. It also includes all-in-one computer systems that can be used to create MR images and videos. MR enables 3D visual representations. Moreover, many vendors are providing affordable HMDs. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global mixed reality in education sector market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mixed reality in education sector market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 34% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The region is an early adopter of modern technologies. Teachers and students in North America are more receptive to modern technologies when compared with other regions and are highly tech-savvy. These factors will drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global mixed reality in education sector market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The increase in the number of MR classrooms is driving the growth of the market.

  • Many vendors are focusing on MR laboratories in the market. For instance, zSpace provides on-site MRI labs to many elementary schools.

  • MR classrooms are student-centered and are increasingly being used in the medical education system.

  • Thus, the increasing number of MR classrooms will fuel the global MR industry in the education sector during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The increase in the number of technology partnerships is a key trend in the market.

  • Many vendors have formed strategic partnerships to provide educational institutions with affordable and easy-to-use MR hardware and software solutions. For instance, Pearson is working with Microsoft to explore interoperability and the power of mixed reality in education.

  • In addition, many colleges and schools are participating in programs designed to improve the use of MR in education. For example, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock is a part of Pearson's mixed reality pilot project to use MR imaging to address challenges in nursing education.

  • These factors will support the market's growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • An increase in the number of substitutes is challenging the mixed reality in education sector market growth.

  • Technologies such as AR and VR are gaining popularity in the education sector and are.

  • They are replacing MR technology and becoming mainstream worldwide.

  • Currently, mobile VR technology is the most accessible technology in terms of price and installation. However, the experience is limited, as the level of student interaction is low and completed with fewer statements.

  • These factors will hinder the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this mixed reality in education sector market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mixed reality in education sector market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the mixed reality in education sector market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the mixed reality in education sector market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mixed reality in education sector market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The drone technology market size in the education sector is expected to increase by USD 499.16 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.53%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (security surveillance and learning), end-user (higher education sector and K-12 sector), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The artificial intelligence market size in the education sector in the US is expected to increase by USD 374.3 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 48.15%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (higher education and K-12) and education model (learner model, pedagogical model, and domain model).

Mixed Reality in Education Sector Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

159

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 72.49%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 250,820.83 thousand

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

60.28

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Acer Inc., Alchemy Immersive Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Avantis Systems Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., fotonVR, GIGXR Inc., HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nearpod Inc., Osterhout Design Group, RedboxVR Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Unimersiv, Veative Labs, VictoryXR Inc., Virtalis Holdings Ltd., and zSpace Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global mixed reality in education sector market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alchemy Immersive Ltd.

  • 12.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 12.5 Avantis Systems Ltd.

  • 12.6 Eon Reality Inc.

  • 12.7 fotonVR

  • 12.8 GIGXR Inc.

  • 12.9 HTC Corp.

  • 12.10 Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • 12.11 Magic Leap Inc.

  • 12.12 Meta Platforms Inc.

  • 12.13 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.14 Osterhout Design Group

  • 12.15 Sony Group Corp.

  • 12.16 Virtalis Holdings Ltd.

  • 12.17 zSpace Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Mixed Reality in Education Sector Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mixed-reality-in-education-sector-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301721181.html

SOURCE Technavio

