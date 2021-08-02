U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,418.08
    +22.82 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,083.02
    +147.55 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,745.09
    +72.41 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.25
    -13.78 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.28
    -0.67 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.30
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.40
    -0.15 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2120
    -0.0270 (-2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3901
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4580
    -0.1570 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,382.19
    -2,139.86 (-5.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.05
    +0.16 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,082.53
    +50.23 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,781.02
    +497.43 (+1.82%)
     

Mixlab raises $20M to provide purrfect pharmacy experience for pet parents

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Pet pharmacy Mixlab has developed a digital platform enabling veterinarians to prescribe medications and have them delivered — sometimes on the same day — to pet parents.

The New York-based company raised a $20 million Series A in a round of funding led by Sonoma Brands and including Global Founders Capital, Monogram Capital, Lakehouse Ventures and Brand Foundry. The new investment gives Mixlab total funding of $30 million, said Fred Dijols, co-founder and CEO of Mixlab.

Dijols and Stella Kim, chief experience officer, co-founded Mixlab in 2017 to provide a better pharmacy experience, with the veterinarian at the center.

Dijols’ background is in medical devices as well as healthcare investment banking, where he became interested in the pharmacy industry, following TruePill and PillPack, which he told TechCrunch were “creating a modern pharmacy model.”

As more pharmacy experiences revolved around at-home delivery, he found the veterinary side of pharmacy was not keeping up. He met Kim, a user experience expert, whose family owns a pharmacy, and wanted to bring technology into the industry.

“The pharmacy industry is changing a lot, and technology allows us to personalize the care and experience for the veterinarian, pet parent and the pet,” Kim said. “Customer service is important in healthcare as is dignity and empathy. We kept that in mind when starting Mixlab. Many companies use technology to remove the human element, but we use it to elevate it.”

Where top VCs are investing in digital health

Mixlab’s technology includes a digital service for veterinarians to streamline their daily medication workflow and gives them back time to spend with patient care. The platform manages the home delivery of medications across branded, generic and over-the-counter medications, as well as reduces a clinic’s on-site pharmacy inventories. Veterinarians can write prescriptions in seconds and track medication progress and therapy compliance.

The company also operates its own compound pharmacy where it specializes in making medications on-demand that are flavored and dosed.

On the pet parent side, they no longer have to wait up to a week for medications nor have to drive over to the clinic to pick them up. Medications come in a personalized care package that includes a note from the pharmacist, clear and easy-to-read instructions and a new toy.

Over the past year, adoptions of pets spiked as more people were at home, also leading to an increase in vet visits. This also caused the global pet care industry to boom, and it is now projected to reach $343 billion by 2030, when it had been valued at $208 billion in 2020.

Pet parents are also spending more on their pets, and a Morgan Stanley report showed that they see pets as part of their family, and as a result, 37% of people said they would take on debt to pay for a pet’s medical expenses, while 29% would put a pet’s needs before their own.

To meet the increased demand in veterinary care, the company will use the new funding to improve its technology and expand into more locations where it can provide same-day delivery. Currently it is shipping to 47 states and Dijols expects to be completely national by the end of the year. He also expects to hire more people on both the sales team and in executive leadership positions.

The company is already operating in New York and Los Angeles and growing 3x year over year, though Dijols admits operating during the pandemic was a bit challenging due to “a massive surge of orders” that came in as veterinarians had to shut down their offices.

As part of the investment, Keith Levy, operating partner at Sonoma Brands and former president of pet food manufacturer Royal Canin USA, will join Mixlab’s board of directors. Sonoma Brands is focused on growth sectors of the consumer economy, and pets was one of the areas that investors were interested in.

Over time, Sonoma found that within the veterinary community, there was space for a lot of players. However, veterinarians want to home in on one company they trust, and Mixlab fit that description for many because they were getting medication out faster, Levy said.

“What Mixlab is doing isn’t completely unique, but they are doing it better,” he added. “When we looked at their customer service metrics, we saw they had a good reputation and were relentlessly focused on providing a better experience.”

SoftBank-backed Embark Veterinary valued at $700M after $75M Series B

Recommended Stories

  • Kuda, the African challenger bank, raises $55M at a $500M valuation

    Kuda Bank, the London-based, Nigerian-operating startup that is taking on incumbents in the country with a mobile-first, personalised and often cheaper set of banking services built on newer, API-based infrastructure, has been on a growth tear in the last several months, and to fuel its expansion, it has now raised another round of funding. TechCrunch has learned, and confirmed with Kuda, that the startup has closed, via its London entity, a Series B of $55 million -- money that it plans to use to double down not just on new services for Nigeria, but to prepare its launch into more countries on the continent, and in the words of co-founder and CEO Babs Ogundeyi, to build a new take on banking services for "ever African on the planet."

  • Green energy CEO warns Congress not to 'squander' opportunity to boost industry

    The CEO of one the largest developers of wind and solar farms in the country is warning Congress to not “squander” an opportunity to boost his industry, which must scale rapidly to achieve domestic climate goals and catch competitors such as China.

  • Li Auto Posts Huge Deliveries. Good News for EVs as Chip Shortage Abates.

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Li Auto posted a record month, with 8,589 Li ONEs delivered. It's the first time the company has cracked 8,000 in a month.

  • Chinese battery giant CATL’s bet on sodium is a hedge against lithium

    A Chinese company became the first major car battery manufacturer to unveil a sodium-ion battery last week. CATL, China’s homegrown lithium-ion battery giant, counts brands like Tesla and Volkswagen among its customers, and plans to set up a supply chain for the pioneering technology by 2023. As clean energy technologies become increasingly important in the global economy, demand for critical materials like lithium, copper, nickel, and cobalt is expected to surge.

  • Bitcoin Drops After Posting Biggest Weekly Gain in Three Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin pulled back to around $40,000 after climbing over the weekend to the highest levels since May.The largest cryptocurrency fell about 4.8% to $39,280 as of 8:42 a.m. in New York after dropping as much as 5.6% Monday. Other virtual coins including second-ranked Ether also fell. Analysts suggested profit-taking lay behind the declines.This is “just a normal pullback following bullish action,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific with crypto exchange Luno in Singapore.The dec

  • Here's the Best Cannabis Stock to Buy in August

    You won't find many of the best cannabis stocks listed on Robinhood's 100 most popular stocks list. Neither will you find many of these stocks becoming memes that are championed by online communities.

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • Nio Delivered Fewer Cars Than XPeng and Li for the First Time. Blame Tesla.

    Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO delivered 7,931 vehicles in July. It's a healthy number, but for the first time, NIO peers delivered more.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • 2 Tech Stocks to Buy After Blowout Earnings Results

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported great earnings results recently, but upcoming catalysts indicate there's more growth ahead. Apple started to see a lift in sales a year ago after the pandemic sent everyone scrambling for new computers and tablets in order to remain productive at home. Apple reported a record for the quarter ended in June of $81 billion in revenue, up 36% year over year.

  • This Stock Is Smoking After Q2 Earnings

    Each year, fewer people in the U.S. smoke cigarettes, but that hasn't stopped tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) from continuing to bring in profits. The company reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings on July 29 and showed investors that its business remains hot. Altria has signaled that it's striving for a "smoke-free future," where consumers use reduced-risk products such as sister company Philip Morris International's IQOS product, oral nicotine pouches, and electronic cigarettes.

  • Can Last Year's Biggest Vaccine Stocks Crush the Market Again?

    Coronavirus vaccine stocks were the biggest investment theme of 2020. Since, two biotech companies -- Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and BioNTech -- actually have commercialized their vaccines. Let's take a look at where they're at with vaccine programs -- and whether they're on track to beat the market in the second half.

  • Square to Acquire Australia’s Afterpay for $29 Billion. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The all-stock transaction brings an installment payment option to Square's Cash App and Seller systems.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

    Warren Buffett has steered Berkshire Hathaway to incredible success since taking over as CEO in 1965. The legendary investor's belief that it pays to be greedy when others are fearful has helped power the company's success, and putting that tenet to work could help elevate your own portfolio. It's almost impossible to predict when crashes will hit with a high level of consistency, but investors can dramatically improve their long-term performance by being ready to take action when volatility hits.

  • 10 Cheapest Stocks on Robinhood

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheapest stocks on Robinhood. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cheapest Stocks on Robinhood. On July 29, California-based financial services platform Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) went public in one of the most anticipated initial offerings of the […]

  • Why Investors Shouldn't Be Worried About Pinterest's User Decline

    Domestically, the number of monthly active users of the platform fell, but that doesn't actually reflect a long-term problem.

  • August Is Actually A Great Month If You Own These 8 Stocks

    August is feared as one of the worst months for the S&P 500 — and for good reason. But investors still find ways to make big money.

  • This Streaming Stock Could Bring Big Returns

    With enough patience, fuboTV's rapid growth and sports-betting plans should offer investors a large payout.

  • Results: CRISPR Therapeutics AG Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

    CRISPR Therapeutics AG ( NASDAQ:CRSP ) just released its latest second-quarter results and things are looking bullish...

  • 12 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best bear market stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States on July 28 asked Americans who […]