Mixpanel Wins Multiple Awards from G2

·2 min read

World's leading business solution review platform with 1M+ user reviews recognizes Mixpanel as an industry leader

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixpanel, the leading product analytics company, announced that the company was ranked #1 in four different reports released by G2, the world's leading business solution review platform that leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. G2 ranked Mixpanel the top solution in categories including eCommerce Analytics and Product Analytics.

Mixpanel, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Mixpanel, Inc.)
Mixpanel, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Mixpanel, Inc.)

The reports are based on ratings by business professionals. Mixpanel received 75+ reviews this quarter and qualified for inclusion in the Usability Index reports. In addition, Mixpanel secured 15+ awards and was recognized as the company that is "Easiest to do Business With" and "Best Usability".

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, G2's chief research officer. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

"We are proud of the recognition that the product development community continues to provide." said Amir Movafaghi, CEO at Mixpanel. "Every day our team strives to make it easier for our users to get to the answers they need so they can make better decisions."

In addition to the awards from G2, Mixpanel recently won a Proddy Award, known as the "Grammys for Product Managers," in the Analytics category. The company also recently announced that it secured a $200 million Series C growth investment from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities. The funding was raised at a $1.05 billion valuation. To date, $277 million has been invested in Mixpanel, including its previous $65 million Series B investment led by Andreessen Horowitz in 2014.

About Mixpanel
Mixpanel helps companies measure what matters, make decisions fast, and build better digital products through data. With its powerful, self-serve product analytics solution, teams can easily analyze how and why people engage, convert, and retain—in real-time, across devices—to improve their user experience. Headquartered in San Francisco, Mixpanel has an award-winning employee experience and culture, with offices in New York, Seattle, Austin, London, Barcelona, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.mixpanel.com.

About G2
G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mixpanel-wins-multiple-awards-from-g2-301456429.html

SOURCE Mixpanel, Inc.

