Miyoshi Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: S$0.001 loss per share (vs S$0.001 loss in 2Q 2023)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
0

Miyoshi (Catalist:M03) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: S$9.83m (down 3.7% from 2Q 2023).

  • Net loss: S$656.0k (loss widened by 56% from 2Q 2023).

  • S$0.001 loss per share (in line with 2Q 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Miyoshi shares are up 14% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Miyoshi that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

