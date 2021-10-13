U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

Mizuho Americas Announces Three Senior Additions to the Investment and Corporate Banking Team

Mizuho Americas Services LLC
·3 min read
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of three senior bankers to the Investment and Corporate Banking team. These new hires bring a wealth of experience to the areas of Power, Utilities and Infrastructure, Energy and Project Finance.

Paul McNutt will serve as Managing Director, Head of Power, Utilities & Infrastructure, overseeing our Power & Utilities, Energy, Project Finance and Canadian coverage groups. Paul will report to Michal Katz, Head of Investment and Corporate Banking at Mizuho Americas and serve on the management committee of the Investment and Corporate Banking division.

Also joining Mizuho are Rahul Shah as Managing Director, Head of Project Finance, and Andriy Falenchuk as Managing Director, Head of Power & Utilities and Infrastructure M&A. Both Rahul and Andriy will report to Paul McNutt.

“We are excited to have Paul, Rahul, and Andriy join our platform,” said Katz. “Their collective client relationships, industry insights, and execution experience will bolster our talent and capabilities in a highly-strategic area for the bank.”

Mizuho has a long history of working with corporate clients and financial sponsors in the Power and Infrastructure sectors, providing advisory, capital markets and financing solutions, as well as facilitating carbon transition and climate change imperatives.

“The hires are demonstrative of the continued investments we have been making in growing the Americas platform across banking, equities, fixed income, and futures in support of our clients,” said Jerry Rizzieri, President and CEO of Mizuho Securities USA.

Mizuho recently was financial advisor to KKR on its $3.4 billion purchase of a 20% equity interest in Sempra Infrastructure Partners, served as a joint bookrunner on NRG Energy’s issuance of $2.9 billion of senior secured and senior unsecured notes to fund its acquisition of Direct Energy and was a joint bookrunner on American Electric Power’s $850 million equity-linked offering. Mizuho served as an Active Joint Lead Arranger and Co-Sustainability Agent on Dominion Energy’s $6.0 billion sustainability linked RCF and was also an active structuring agent and lead bank on green financings for San Diego Gas & Electric and the operating subsidiaries of Avangrid, Inc.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of a broad range of financial services, including corporate and investment banking, lending, custody, treasury services, research and capital markets solutions. With professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Latin and South America, Mizuho Americas supports corporate clients, institutional investors, and public sector organizations by connecting local markets to a vast global network. To learn more about Mizuho Americas' business, values, and ethical commitments, and the entities it comprises, visit www.mizuhoamericas.com.​

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services through its subsidiaries. The group has approximately 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. As of December 31, 2020, its total assets were $2.1 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuhogroup.com​.​​

For inquiries, please contact:
Jim Gorman
Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1-212-282-3867
jim.gorman@mizuhogroup.com

Laura London
Vice President, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas
+1- 212-282-4446
laura.london@mizuhogroup.com

Natalie Short
Vice President, Financial Communications & Capital Markets, Edelman
+1-310-425-9917
Natalie.Short@edelman.com


