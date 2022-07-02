MJ Dispatch Launches A New Website Aimed At Helping Transportation Businesses Through Their Dispatching Services

M&J Dispatch LLC

Brazil, IN, July 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJ Dispatch, LLC a local consulting a training company, specializing in transportation dispatching services is announcing the redesign of its website. The new site features more streamlined access to their services, improved functionality, and a more friendly user experience to better serve their customers.

Working with Salterra web design company they weres able to take their vision and bring the company's voice to the forefront of the website was important to the owners. Having worked in the transportation industry for many years, they felt it was important to connect with their customers and reflect on the use of current technology as the industry is evolving.

“My goal is to make your company profitable and successful, in any way that I can. I hope our new website conveys our commitment to our customers and shows them how much we really do care,” said Matt Clodfelter, CEO, and Owner of M&J Dispatch LLC.

MJ Dispatch’s new website will be updated on a regular basis and continue to provide value to the industry with articles concerning topics that help to educate and provide resources for anyone in the industry.

The company started with a passion to help others in the trucking industry, Matt Clodfelter is experienced not only in dispatching but also in what it takes to grow a trucking business. Whether a company has one truck or 10, its value is in seeing the bigger picture and helping them to leverage their assets to fine-tune the company and grow!

Matt has built a strong team around his years of experience in the industry, including his wife, Jennifer, and his dispatchers and support staff; all are highly trained by Matt to make sure that they are a highly efficient performing team.

Customers of MJ Dispatch have given them glowing reviews for their superior services and helpful approach. Finding out where they are in the growth cycle and making the adjustments necessary to create an opportunity to scale.

For anyone in the trucking industry that is looking for dispatching services, business consulting and more, MJ Dispatch is available and eager to work with you.

About M&J Dispatch

We at M&J Dispatch, LLC are a small business whose mission is to help small trucking companies take their company to the next level. Our focus is on small trucking companies that have less than 10 trucks and are in need of finding freight at the best price. Our truck dispatchers know the business better than anyone and are experts at finding the highest paying load helping you make the money you deserve. Our team of highly trained dispatchers will take care of all the paperwork, phone calls, and payments so all you have to do is DRIVE.

MJ Dispatch is a dedicated small business centrally located in Indiana, whose mission is to help small trucking companies take their company to the next level. Personalized business consulting, industry connections, and efficient trucking services with round-the-clock availability for their customers are central to their mission. With over 5 years of experience in the industry and 15 collectively, the company has been established as a leader in dispatching resources.

Media Contact

1423 N Walnut St, Brazil, Indiana, 47834, United States,

Contact Name - Jennifer Clodfelter

Email - jennifer@mjdispatch.com

Phone - (812) 229-0023

https://www.mjdispatch.com





