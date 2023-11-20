MJ Gleeson plc's (LON:GLE) large institutional owners must be happy as stock continues to impress, up 12% over the past week

Key Insights

If you want to know who really controls MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 74% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And last week, institutional investors ended up benefitting the most after the company hit UK£270m in market cap. One-year return to shareholders is currently 42% and last week’s gain was the icing on the cake.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of MJ Gleeson.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MJ Gleeson?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that MJ Gleeson does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at MJ Gleeson's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in MJ Gleeson. The company's largest shareholder is Harwood Capital LLP, with ownership of 11%. Schroder Investment Management Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 8.1% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 7.1% of the company stock.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 10 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of MJ Gleeson

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in MJ Gleeson plc. In their own names, insiders own UK£12m worth of stock in the UK£270m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 18% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over MJ Gleeson. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand MJ Gleeson better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for MJ Gleeson you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

