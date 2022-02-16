U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,457.25
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,838.00
    -66.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,589.75
    -19.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.50
    -1.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.81
    +0.74 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.15 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1384
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.69
    -2.64 (-9.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3568
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6600
    +0.0640 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,159.04
    -35.32 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.63
    +23.05 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,591.25
    -17.67 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

MJ Harvest Signs Agreement to Purchase Cannabis Extraction and Manufacturing Licenses and Assets for Colorado Operations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MJHI

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / MJ Harvest, Inc. ("MJHI") (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Country Cannabis Inc., a Colorado corporation ("CCCO"), has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement dated February 8, 2022, to purchase cannabis and extraction licenses and certain equipment to operate a cannabis manufacturing facility in Denver, Colorado. The purchase price is 100,000 common shares of MJHI. With this acquisition, MJHI is now affiliated with active operations in Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma and South Dakota, either through direct ownership or through affiliated entities, including PPK Investment Group, Inc. ("PPK"), an Oklahoma company that is 25% owned by MJHI.

The acquisition is subject to approval of the State of Colorado Department of Revenue Marijuana Enforcement Division and the City of Denver, and the closing will take place two days after both approvals are received. Pending transfer of the licenses, CCCO will operate the Denver facility under the seller's licenses pursuant to a License Agreement dated February 14, 2022, entered into by the parties. CCCO will provide intellectual property, product formulations, technical expertise and manufacturing and support personnel to the Denver operations and will receive 85% of the net operating revenues after payment of all operating expenses associated with the Denver facility. Once the license transfers are approved, CCCO will become owner-operator of the Denver facility.

CCCO is working with PPK to develop best manufacturing and quality control practices for the business and PPK will be paid fair value for the services it provides for the Denver operations.

The Denver operations are located in a leased facility. The lease term is five years with base rent of $6,000 per month and approximately $1,700 per month for triple net charges. The lease provides for base rental increases of 5% per year after the first year.

Patrick Bilton, Chief Executive Officer of MJHI commented, "This acquisition reflects our continuing efforts to expand our multistate operations by locating and acquiring assets and licenses that are available on favorable terms. I recently visited our operations in Oklahoma, and we couldn't be happier with our relationship with PPK and the Country Cannabis Brand. We continue to leverage PPK's expertise and look forward to establishing the Country Cannabis brand in Colorado in the near term."

Beginning with the PPK investment in March of 2021, MJHI has focused on expanding its operations, both through its PPK ownership interest, and as an owner-operator, to include the Country Cannabis Brand and other licensed products sold under the Chronic, Weedsy, BLVK, Sublime and Native Nations Brands. MJHI continues to seek out and evaluate brand license opportunities, and business or asset acquisition opportunities as it grows its multistate operations.

About MJ Harvest Inc.
MJHI cultivates, harvests, processes, manufactures and sells cannabis products through its growing relationship with PPK. PPK sells and markets cannabis flower and edibles throughout Oklahoma and through a joint venture relationship with the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe in Flandreau, South Dakota.

MJHI also acquires and markets products and technologies that are designed to benefit growers and processors in the horticultural and agricultural industries. MJHI launched www.procannagro.com to provide a professionally designed and maintained web-based marketing outlet for the company's brands and technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and information. Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. No assurances are, or can be given, that the parties will obtain clearance for transfer of the licenses or otherwise be able to close the Asset Purchase Agreement, that the terms of the transactions will not change materially from the terms described above, or that the applicable potential transactions will be consummated. Certain conditions to the closing of the potential transaction are outside of the parties' control and the parties cannot provide any assurance that the conditions will be satisfied. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT:
MJ Harvest, Inc.
9205 West Russell Rd., Ste. 240
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Telephone: 954.519.3115
Tcktsllc@earthlink.net @HARVESTMJ

SOURCE: MJ Harvest, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689016/MJ-Harvest-Signs-Agreement-to-Purchase-Cannabis-Extraction-and-Manufacturing-Licenses-and-Assets-for-Colorado-Operations

Recommended Stories

  • Roblox misses earnings estimates, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines Roblox's earnings miss as the company's stocks sink in after-hours trading.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Relative Analysis for Micron (NASDAQ:MU) v.s. Peers, Reveals why the Stock may be Mispriced

    Micron Technology Inc., (NASDAQ:MU) seems unusually attractive when compared to a select set of peers. Today, we will explore how we can do competitor analysis on a fundamental level and see why Micron seems to stand out.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Are Today. Gaming and Data Center Are the Money Makers.

    Analysts are looking for big jumps in earnings and revenue from the chip maker, along with an upbeat outlook for the current quarter.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel's acquisition of Tower Semiconductor 'is a really significant growth opportunity': Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor will bring in more growth opportunities.

  • Ericsson shares slump as telecommunications firm says it may have made payments to Islamic State

    Shares of Ericsson slumped on Wednesday a day after the Swedish telecommunications giant disclosed "serious breaches of compliance rules" over Iraq dealings. U.S.-listed shares fell 8% in premarket trading, echoing losses seen in Stockholm. The company found corruption-related misconduct and questionable payments in Iraq dealings dating back to 2018. As well, investigators found potential money-laundering risks and possible payments even made to terrorist groups such as Islamic State, though Eri

  • Cisco Earnings Are Coming. Here’s What to Expect.

    Cisco System will report financial results for its January quarter on Wednesday afternoon. When Cisco (ticker: CSCO) reported earnings in November, the company said it expected revenue growth between 4.5% and 6.5% for the fiscal second quarter ended in January, which implies $12.6 billion at the midpoint of the range. Street consensus now calls for $12.65 billion.

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • 10 tech value stocks that at least 75% of analysts rate as a ‘buy’ right now

    DEEP DIVE So far, 2022 is a year of value stocks. But some tech stocks fit that definition. Below is a high-conviction list of technology stocks among the S&P 500 (SPX) that have low valuations to earnings estimates and high free cash flow yields.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater boosts its bets on China

    The world’s biggest hedge fund boosted its bet on Chinese companies in the fourth quarter. The latest 13-F filing from Bridgewater Associates shows the firm boosted its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 29% in the fourth quarter, to take its holding in the Chinese internet services giant to the eighth highest spot in its portfolio. Bridgewater also indirectly owns a number of Chinese companies through its third-largest holding, Vanguard’s emerging-markets fund (VWO) though the firm reduced its holding in that and two similar emerging-markets ETFs in the fourth quarter.

  • Ericsson Shares Sink After Company Says It May Have Made Payments to ISIS

    Ericsson said an internal investigation in 2019 found the company may have made payments to terror organization Isis in Iraq

  • Why Qualcomm, AMD, and Micron Stocks Popped Today

    Semiconductor stocks exploded higher on Tuesday afternoon, riding a rising tide of positive market sentiment as the stock market responded to news of an apparent Russian troop pullback from Ukraine -- and the potential that war in Eastern Europe can be averted. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, shares of Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) had risen 4.8%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) was up 6.1%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) had gained most of all -- up 7.1%. Positive news out of Moscow appears to be the primary catalyst moving stocks higher today, but it wasn't the only good news for investors in tech stocks in general, or semiconductor stocks in particular.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • If You're an Intel Investor, Here's What I'd Do

    INTC is here to stay but it's a long way from competing effectively against either Nvidia or AMD, or even Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • This Monster Metaverse Stock Could Become a Screaming Buy After Earnings

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) is a well-known name in the semiconductor industry. The metaverse, which aims to transport users into a three-dimensional world where they can connect and collaborate with each other in real time, will need the support of a company like Applied Materials to expand. Lots of semiconductor chips will be needed to power high-performance computing data centers to serve 3D worlds in real-time, along with devices such as virtual reality headsets, sensors, and haptic gloves.