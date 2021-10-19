U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

MJ Holdings Inc. Passes Nevada CCB Inspection, Will Commence Cultivation Operations

MJ Holdings, Inc.
·3 min read
MJ Holdings, Inc.

New location "The Farm" in Amargosa Valley.
New location “The Farm” in Amargosa Valley.
New location “The Farm” in Amargosa Valley.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJ Holdings, Inc. (“MJ Holdings” or the “Company”)(OTCQB: MJNE) is officially launching its cannabis cultivation operations at its new location “The Farm” in Amargosa Valley, Nevada after receiving approval from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB). Last month, the CCB completed the inspection at The Farm, formally authorizing it for cannabis cultivation use. With the completion of the final inspection, our buyers and consumers will know that we have met and exceeded the highest ethical standards.

“We are thrilled by the news of the approval of our cultivation operations after the recent inspection at The Farm,” MJ Holdings CEO Roger Bloss said in a statement. “As we commence operations, we can bolster our efforts to give ourselves and our partners an unmatched and unique competitive edge as the industry forges ahead. With 260 acres, our capacities allow us to generate a high rate of speed and low cost to market, which comes as a huge advantage for Nevada growers, processors and customers.”

Per the CCB’s pre-opening requirements, the Company held an inspection of The Farm to ensure the safety and security of the facility and guarantee it is operating per appropriate laws and regulations. The Company will extend its compliance with CCB guidelines by the implementation of seed-to-sale tracking, timely reporting and up-to-date security protocols. MJ Holdings is adhering to the proper statutes and regulations set forth by the CCB and is firmly committed to continued transparency and safety of our customers, shareholders, investors and employees.

Paris Balaouras Founder and Chief Cultivation Officer of MJ Holdings said, “We are grateful to continue growing our cultivation operations. This allows us to position ourselves alongside third party management company expertise to exceed previous growing capabilities. During our last operation, we averaged up to 4,000 plants per acre, and we are well-situated to move the needle forward with our expected first harvest.”

For more information, please contact MJ Holdings directly at (702) 879-4440. For media inquiries, contact Raquel Heras by at raquel@nisonco.com.

About MJ Holdings:
MJ Holdings Inc. (MJ Holding) (OTC: MJNE) is a highly diversified, publicly-traded, cannabis holding company headquartered in the greater Las Vegas area. MJ Holdings currently provides cultivation management, licensing support, production management and asset and infrastructure development. Additionally, MJ Holdings is one of the largest sun-grown cannabis cultivators in the state of Nevada and is on pace to become one of the largest cultivators in the U.S.

***The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “potential,” “hope” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled “Risk Factors”, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The parties do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Media Contact: Raquel Heras
Raquel@nisonco.com
315-235-9673

Attachment


