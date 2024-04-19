MJUSD increasing developer fees: Generated funds set to address site improvements, overcrowding

Michaela Harris, Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
3 min read
0

Apr. 18—The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved to increase residential, commercial and industrial developer fees on Tuesday in order to help fund the construction or reconstruction of school facilities.

Falling in line with the State Allocation Board's inflation adjustment, residential developer fees for Marysville Joint Unified will increase from $4.79 per square foot to $5.17. Commercial and industrial fees will increase from 78 cents per square foot to 84 cents, except for rental self-storage facilities.

In December 2023, the district reported the collection of about $1.6 million in general impact fees for the 2022/23 school year.

According to a developer fee justification study, Marysville Joint Unified's current enrollment sits at 10,354 students, but given the number of residential developments planned for Yuba County, housing the number of incoming students is a growing concern for the district. With 4,270 housing units projected to develop over the next 20 years, over 2,000 new students are anticipated to join the district, the study said.

Marysville Joint Unified has prioritized facilities improvements and modernization for its aging school sites in recent years, with some projects being funded by previous bond measures and others like the classroom expansion at Covillaud Elementary School coming to fruition through a combination of district and emergency relief funds.

Measure S, a $97 million bond measure, would have funded the construction of a new middle school serving south Yuba County as well as additional facilities projects districtwide. The measure failed to pass in the March 5 primary election with nearly 63% of voters voting against.

As communities in Yuba County continue to develop, Marysville Joint Unified is seeking other means to improve its aging facilities and address overcrowding.

"It is fiscally more prudent to extend the useful life of an existing facility than to construct new facilities when possible. The cost to modernize facilities is approximately 41.4% of the cost to construct new facilities. The total estimated cost to reconstruct and/or modernize facilities for the students generated from new development is $90,057,976," the study said.

Based on costs detailed in its 2022 Facilities Master Plan, the district estimates a total need of $532.3 million based on all identified projects, including building modernizations and expansions, roof replacements, mechanical, plumbing and safety upgrades among others.

School districts statewide may use various funding sources to carry out facilities projects, including developer fees. Level one fees, or statutory fees, are adjusted every two years according to the inflation rate for construction as determined by the State Allocation Board. As of January this year, developer fees are capped at $5.17 for residential and 87 cents for commercial and industrial, which California school districts can collect for future facilities projects.

"The district anticipates enrollment growth and a need for new and/or modernized facilities to house students. The level one fee will provide additional funding for the district's facilities program. The district also has multiple mitigation agreements with specific developers, which cannot change, due to this action," Marysville Joint Unified officials said.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices surge 3% on reports of Israeli strikes on Iran

    The most active U.S. West Texas Intermediate contract climbed $2.56, or 3.1%, to $84.66 per barrel. U.S. news outlet ABC News cited a U.S. official as saying that Israeli missiles had hit a site in Iran. Iran's Fars news agency said explosions were heard at an airport in the Iranian city of Isafahan but the cause was not immediately known.

  • Biden Promised IRS Funding Wouldn't Increase Audits For Regular Americans As IRS Audits Poorest Americans 5X More Often Than Others

    Once it was announced that the IRS would receive $80 billion in additional funding as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden Administration sought to assure regular Americans that these funds would not make them more likely to get audited by the agency. Treasury Secretary Jannet Yellen said that individuals and small businesses making under $400,000 a year would not see audit rates increase. A recent White House press release highlighted how much of the funds are "dedicated to closing th

  • Google Fires 28 Workers Protesting $1.2 Billion Israeli Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google fired 28 employees after they were involved in protests against Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion joint contract with Amazon.com Inc. to provide the Israeli government and military with AI and cloud services.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal W

  • Saudi Arabia Moves Closer to $1 Billion Barrick Pakistan Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is moving closer to a potential deal to acquire a minority stake in a Pakistan mine controlled by Barrick Gold Corp., people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsManara Minerals Investment Co.

  • Oil Surges on Concerns of Escalating Conflict in the Middle East

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped on intensifying concerns about conflict in the Middle East, with Brent rallying above $90 a barrel in a sudden move higher.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsThe global benchmark surged, reversing an early drop, after unverifi

  • Google CEO Pichai Calls for Reset After Activist Firings

    The tech giant fired over two dozen employees following sit-in protests at its offices in New York and California over its cloud-computing deal with Israel.

  • IMF chief quotes Churchill as she warns of global chaos

    The head of the International Monetary Fund has urged countries to cut debt and slash red tape to revive growth as she warned the world was becoming more vulnerable to economic shocks.

  • Treasuries Stumble on Mere Mention of Fed Rate Hike by Williams

    (Bloomberg) -- The US bond market’s recovery was cut short by a Federal Reserve official’s mere mention of the possibility of an interest-rate increase.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsIn response to a question during a conference in Washington, New

  • US firms facilitated investments into blacklisted Chinese companies, says House probe

    (Reuters) -U.S. financial firms facilitated investments worth billions of dollars in index funds that included blacklisted Chinese companies, according to a bipartisan House Committee investigation that called for legislation aimed at restricting investment in those Chinese entities. U.S. index providers and asset managers channeled $6.5 billion last year to 63 Chinese companies flagged by the U.S. government for advancing China's military capabilities or supporting human rights abuses, the probe report unveiled on Thursday said. The panel said the activity was not illegal, but it called for Congress to pass legislation that would restrict investment in blacklisted entities, as well as require U.S. public companies to disclose risks related to China.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give Me More Retirement Money?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.