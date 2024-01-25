MJUSD superintendent appointed to state leadership council

Jan. 24—The Marysville Joint Unified School District said Superintendent Dr. Fal Asrani was appointed recently to serve on the California Jobs First Capital Region Leadership Council.

Overseen by Valley Vision, a nonprofit consulting firm, the Capital Region Leadership Council serves as a decision-making body with representation from subregions to advance efforts, regional alignment, and advise regional strategic planning based on core values of inclusivity and equity, according to the district.

"When developing an economic plan for a region, it is integral to involve the leaders within the education system," Asrani said in a statement. "The conversations around career preparation and workforce development starts in the TK-12 system, and together with higher education partners, local leaders and business organizations, the TK-12 leaders play an integral role in designing a job-ready workforce for a region. I am excited to be part of the conversation with California Jobs First and will do whatever is required to benefit the greater Sacramento region ensuring that our students have a successful future."

To help spur workforce development in the Yuba-Sutter region, officials said that Asrani previously "spearheaded the formation" of the Greater Sacramento Education and Economic Commission with other local leaders. Those leaders include Mary Jane Griego, Jeremy Brown, Karm Bains, Kevin Mallen, Dan Flores, Brynda Stranix, Randy Davis and Kary Hauck.

According to the district, the group met in the fall of 2023 to brainstorm how business and education leaders can collaboratively develop an economic success model for the region. More recently, the group was joined by several new community and business leaders to advance their mission. As a result, the group has developed a draft mission and goals document that will be finalized and published before March, officials said.

"We are energized and committed to begin discussions around preparing and hiring well-trained individuals," Griego, owner of Duke's Diner in Olivehurst, said in a statement. "We must understand what we need to be successful as a region and train the right employees for the jobs. With almost 20% of jobs remaining unfilled, we must create a platform that clearly develops a workforce through job training and certifications to fill these gaps and raise the employment rate and therefore the economic success of this area."

Stranix, president and COO of Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, said pursuing strategies to boost local employment opportunities was vital to the area.

"We are excited with the progress that has been made and look forward to next steps in defining programs that fit the needs of our employers. This is critical for the region," Stranix said in a statement.

In addition to her recent appointment to the California Jobs First Capital Region Leadership Council, Asrani also has been selected to serve on the UC Davis Avenue M Advisory Board, which is focused on STEM disciplines — science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.