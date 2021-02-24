U.S. markets open in 7 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,867.50
    -10.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,408.00
    -84.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,138.25
    -53.75 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.40
    -6.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.42
    -0.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.00
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    27.74
    +0.05 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2160
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.11
    -0.34 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4181
    +0.0066 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.4900
    +0.2530 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,917.57
    -894.13 (-1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.07
    +6.72 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,625.94
    +13.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,671.70
    -484.33 (-1.61%)
     

Mkango Commences Pilot Plant Processing of Bulk Sample From Songwe Hill Rare Earths Project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mkango Resources Ltd.
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") is pleased to announce the commencement of flotation pilot plant test work for the Songwe Hill Rare Earths project in Malawi (“Songwe” or the “Project”).

  • Flotation pilot plant processing has commenced at ALS Metallurgy in Perth, Australia - a new, optimised flotation regime has been developed and now scaled up as part of the pilot programme

  • Preparation for hydrometallurgical pilot testing is underway at ANSTO in Australia, which will process rare earth mineral concentrate produced from the flotation pilot plant

  • Design and engineering studies by lead engineer SENET (a DRA Global Group Company) are continuing in parallel, with the Songwe Feasibility Study targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of this year

  • Scoping studies for rare earth separation have been completed, and strategic options for moving forward with potential sites are being evaluated

  • Rising rare earth prices and concerns over security of supply provide a very favourable market backdrop, with accelerating demand geared to growth in green technology applications

The selection and piloting of the flotation processing flowsheet is an integral part of the Feasibility Study and a critical step towards commercialisation of the Songwe project. The feed for the flotation pilot plant is derived from the 60 tonne bulk sample previously shipped from Malawi to Australia, having been selected from areas within the previously announced upgraded Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimates, which underpin the ongoing Feasibility Study. No further resource drilling is required.

William Dawes, Chief Executive of Mkango, stated: “The start of pilot plant processing is a major milestone for the company and Mkango joins the ranks of the very few rare earths projects that have been advanced to this stage of development. We look forward to announcing results from the pilot plant when available.”

"Mkango is uniquely positioned in the rare earths sector with an integrated “mine, refine, recycle” strategy encompassing sustainably sourced rare earths from Malawi, rare earth magnet recycling in the UK, via its interest in HyProMag, and strategic options to develop EU and UK rare earth separation and refining capacity. Rare earth prices have risen significantly over the recent months and the demand outlook is very positive, directly linked to growth in electric vehicles, wind power and other clean technology applications.”

Processing and mineralogy are key value drivers for rare earth projects, and pilot test work is an integral part of developing a robust feasibility study and bankable project. The Songwe processing flow sheet has been developed and optimised by leading experts in rare earths processing and comprises flotation of run of mine ore to produce an upgraded mineral concentrate, which is then processed via hydrometallurgy to produce a high grade purified, cerium depleted, mixed rare earth carbonate enriched in neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium.

Flotation Pilot Plant

Flotation is a key part of the processing flowsheet for Songwe with significant test work having been completed in South Africa, Canada and Australia in order to increase grade and recovery from those in Mkango’s previously announced pre-feasibility study. This work has resulted in a new flotation regime, which has been scaled up during the pilot programme. The flotation pilot plant will also provide SENET (a DRA Global Group Company) with essential operating data to assist it in the engineering of the Company’s commercial scale operation as well as providing mineral concentrate feed for hydrometallurgical pilot testing at ANSTO.

Hydrometallurgy Pilot Plant

As part of the feasibility study, significant optimisation test work has been successfully completed at ANSTO in Australia resulting in an improved process compared to the pre-feasibility study. Hydrometallurgical piloting will be completed at ANSTO following completion of flotation piloting.

The majority of Songwe's rare earths are hosted within fluorocarbonate minerals, which means that high capital and energy intensive kilns will not be required during hydrometallurgical processing, in contrast to projects dominated by monazite or other refractory rare earths minerals.

Scientific and technical information contained in this release has been approved and verified by Nicholas Dempers Pr.Eng (RSA) Reg. No 20150196, FSAIMM of SENET (a DRA Global Group Company), who is a "Qualified Person" in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Mkango

Mkango’s corporate strategy is to develop new sustainable primary and secondary sources of neodymium and praseodymium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean technologies.

Mkango is developing the 51% owned Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi with the ongoing Feasibility Study funded through a £12 million investment by strategic partner Talaxis Limited. Malawi is known as “The Warm Heart of Africa”, a stable jurisdiction with existing road, rail and power infrastructure, and new infrastructure developments underway. Following completion of the Feasibility Study, Talaxis has an option to acquire a further 26% interest in Songwe by arranging financing for project development including funding the equity component thereof.

In parallel, through its 75.5% interest in Maginito Limited (www.maginito.com), Mkango is developing green technology opportunities in the rare earths supply chain, encompassing neodymium (NdFeB) magnet recycling as well as innovative rare earth alloy, magnet and separation technologies, and recently invested in UK rare earth (NdFeB) magnet recycler, HyProMag Limited (www.hypromag.com).

Maginito’s strategy is underpinned by offtake rights for sustainably sourced primary and secondary raw materials from Songwe and HyProMag, respectively, and is geared to accelerating growth in the electric vehicle sector, wind power generation and other industries driven by decarbonization of the economy.

Mkango also has an extensive exploration portfolio in Malawi, including the recently announced Mchinji rutile discovery, for which assay results are pending, in addition to the Thambani uranium-tantalum-niobium-zircon project and Chimimbe nickel-cobalt project.

For more information, please visit www.mkango.ca.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement may have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of that term under applicable securities laws) with respect to Mkango, its business and the Project. Generally, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “is expected”, “scheduled”, “estimates” “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “can”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might” or “will”, occur or be achieved, or the negative connotations thereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, without limiting the foregoing, governmental action relating to COVID-19, COVID-19 and other market effects on global demand for the metals and associated downstream products for which Mkango is exploring, researching and developing, results from the current pilot plant studies, the results of the current exploration programme at Mchinji, the development of a separation plant, the positive results of a feasibility study on the Project and delays in obtaining financing or governmental or stock exchange approvals. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

For further information on Mkango, please contact:

Mkango Resources Limited
William Dawes
Chief Executive Officer
will@mkango.ca
Canada: +1 403 444 5979

www.mkango.ca
@MkangoResources


Alexander Lemon
President
alex@mkango.ca

Blytheweigh
Financial Public Relations
Tim Blythe
UK: +44 207 138 3204

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Jeff Keating, Caroline Rowe
UK: +44 20 3470 0470

Alternative Resource Capital
Joint Broker
Alex Wood
UK: +44 20 7186 9004

Bacchus Capital Advisers
Strategic and Financial Adviser
Richard Allan
UK: +44 20 3848 1642

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.


Recommended Stories

  • UBS Team Says Get Ready for Another Global Equity Rotation

    (Bloomberg) -- Tightening financial conditions will likely lead to a “phase change” in global markets in the second quarter, resulting in lower overall returns and favoring growth stocks over value, according to UBS Group AG.A shift from a liquidity-driven market to one based on growth and earnings will come as inflation enthusiasm peaks and will precede any tapering of Federal Reserve support, wrote strategists including Bhanu Baweja in a note Monday. This regime change will be marked by a bottoming in real rates and credit spreads -- which will signal the end of the liquidity “tailwind,” they said.“While these changes don’t imply a big drawdown, they do make for an important change in the nature of the rally,” the strategists wrote. “Liquidity tailwinds have been the biggest contributor to market gains.”A recent surge in U.S. real yields has raised alarm among investors who see negative real rates as a cornerstone of the risk-asset rally which has sent global equities to all-time highs. The rate on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities has jumped to as high as minus 0.77% last week from minus 1.08% on Feb. 11.While higher real yields signal the economy is gaining traction, they can lead to a tightening in financial conditions and a shift in asset allocation.“A small increase in real rates will likely not be a big concern, but as real rates accelerate, each incremental move becomes more challenging for markets,” wrote Baweja and his team.Real Yields’ Rise Is Canary in the Coal Mine for Risk Assets An analysis of similar historic “phase changes” when liquidity drivers shift to neutral from loose suggests lower market returns and growth stocks marginally outperforming value shares, UBS said. The dollar usually sees modest gains against emerging-market currencies and a rotation out of the U.S. into other markets becomes less compelling, the strategists wrote.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Square buys $170 million more in bitcoin to boost crypto holdings

    Square is more than doubling down on its crypto holdings.

  • Bitcoin: Elon Musk loses world's richest title as Tesla falters

    The Tesla chief's wealth has taken a hit as investors sour on Bitcoin and the electric carmaker.

  • U.S. consumer confidence improves as COVID-19 cases fall; house prices accelerate

    U.S. consumer confidence increased in February, with households slightly more upbeat about the labor market amid declining new COVID-19 infections and expectations for additional money from the government to help the economy's recovery from the pandemic. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers warming up to overseas vacations, though fewer intended to purchase homes, automobiles and other big-ticket items over the next six months. Consumers anticipated higher inflation as well.

  • Lucid Motors' SPAC skids as $56 billion valuation sparks bubble concerns

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV Corp fell more than 40% on Tuesday, as its merger with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors sparked concerns about the real worth of the company which has yet to start regular production. The share slump followed weeks of speculation about the deal that had pushed the stock of Churchill Capital IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), up more than 500%. Still, even after the slide, Churchill Capital IV's stock price implied a $56 billion market capitalization for Lucid once the deal closes, making it one of the highest valued vehicle makers in the world, and marking a hefty premium to the price at which the Lucid agreed to merge with Churchill Capital IV.

  • Spirit Aero revenue halves, flies into loss as Boeing troubles weigh

    Spirit gets a big chunk of its revenue from Boeing Co, which was forced to cut back production due to the grounding of its 737 MAX jet and a slump in air travel due to the pandemic. The MAX was finally cleared late last year to fly after being grounded for nearly two years and Spirit hopes to benefit from a ramp-up in production at the planemaker. Boeing 737 MAX deliveries fell to 19 shipsets from 153 a year earlier.

  • Powell: Rising bond yields signal recovery but Fed’s ‘job not done’

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress that rising bond yields are a healthy sign of a return to normal.

  • Bitcoin Poised for Further Losses After Two-Day Plunge Wipes Out More Than $100B

    Even after a price plunge of more than $10,000 over the past couple days, analysts see further selling ahead.

  • Exclusive: 'Perfect trips' - Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline - sources

    Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Iran has ramped up assistance to Venezuela since last year as the United States tightened sanctions on both countries, hitting oil exports by state-run firms Petroleos de Venezuela and National Iranian oil Company (NIOC). Iran has sent flotillas of state-operated tankers carrying gasoline and feedstock for motor fuel to Venezuela, as well as equipment and spare parts to help the once-prosperous OPEC nation restart its dilapidated refineries.

  • Tesla stock is getting drilled, falls below price it entered the S&P 500

    Tesla shares comes under severe selling pressure. Here's the latest.

  • Beaten-Up Bulls Point to Rates Rising for ‘Right Reasons’

    (Bloomberg) -- With Tesla Inc. leading another selloff in momentum darlings amid rising bond yields, some investors are fearful that this means the 11-month bull market is in trouble.The spike in yields in the past week has certainly rattled nerves across assets. At the stock market’s fringe, where signs of excess have become obvious, investors are bailing. Tesla was down more than 10% as of 10 a.m. in New York after an 8.6% drop Monday. Bitcoin tumbled as much as 18%.Viewed more broadly, though, rates remain relatively low. When compared to measures of earnings yields, equities still offer a premium almost four times bigger than the historic average. If anything, earnings may be set to explode as economists up and down Wall Street boost their economic growth forecasts to heights not seen in decades. That would justify stock valuations that by some traditional measures look stretched.The bulls’ case for stocks in a period of rising rates is that the bond selloff is caused by signals emanating from commodities markets and economic data like retail sales. The Biden administration is poised to pass a massive spending bill and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who testifies before Congress Tuesday, is committed to keeping short-term rates pinned near zero.“When we look at the landscape today, rates are going up for the right reasons,” said Peter Mallouk, chief executive officer of Creative Planning. Though some think that the market has to come down since it’s trading at the upper end of valuations, he said, “the reality is, it can stay high while earnings grow into it.”The stocks under the most pressure this week own sky-high valuations that become harder to justify as Treasury yields surge. And a valuation methodology sometimes called the Fed model that compares corporate profits to bond rates has started to move against bulls. Right now, the S&P 500’s earnings yield -- how much profits you get relative to share prices -- is about 1.79 percentage points above the yield on 10-year Treasuries, the smallest advantage since September 2018.But any warning flashing from that metric is dim. The current premium is still way above the average of 48 basis points in Bloomberg data going back to 1962. That means, all else equal, that equities can still be framed as being attractive relative to history when 10-year yields stay below 2.67%. Yields recently sat near 1.36%.In a note published earlier this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Ryan Hammond and David Kostin said that equities are usually able to digest gradual increases in interest rates, especially when driven by growth rather than Fed policy. What tends to cause equity turmoil are sharp increases. Stocks typically fall on average in a given month when rates increase by two or more standard deviations, which is 36 basis points in today’s terms. Yields have gone up 30 basis points this month, reaching a 12-month high.Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management, agrees.“While interest rates may have risen under the tailwind of upward revisions to both growth and inflation, both of these variables tend to also be positive for equities -- to a point,” Nixon said. “It is only when rates rise in a disorderly fashion that risk-asset markets react negatively.”Still, anyone who’s nervous that stocks have gone ahead of fundamentals can take comfort in the latest run-up in yields. In August, when the S&P 500 fully recovered from the losses during the 2020 bear market, 10-year yields were sending an ominous signal with a drop to record lows. In a way, the catch-up in yields indicates that the bond market is finally endorsing the bullish economic message that stocks have been flashing since last March.Another way to look at it: Stocks do look extremely stretched based on reported earnings for the past 12 months that included the pandemic recession. On that metric, the S&P 500’s price-earnings multiple sat at 32, eclipsing the peak level seen during the dot-com era.The value case gets a bit more encouraging when measured against this year’s earnings. With analysts expecting profits to jump 23% to $171 a share, the P/E ratio comes down to 23.Should companies continue to beat estimates by a big margin, the picture would get even better. Fourth-quarter profits came in 16% higher than expected, a pace of positive surprises that if sustained would push 2021 earnings to $198 a share. That’d yield a multiple of 20.“What seem like very lofty U.S. stock valuations are defensible if (and only if) earnings bounce back strongly in the second half of the year,” Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, wrote in a recent note. “There are certainly micro-bubbles (some SPACs, IPOs), but there’s also a good case that stocks as a whole can and will earn their way into lofty valuations.”That’s not to say yields don’t matter for stocks right now. Money quickly moved out of highly-valued stocks such as Tesla, with the Nasdaq 100 falling for a sixth day, the longest losing streak since August 2019. At the same time, companies seen benefiting from an economic recovery delivered gains fared better.“Investors are not positioning in areas like financials and energy that are really the beneficiaries of things like rising yields, rising commodity prices. I think there is a little scramble,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “It’s more of a story of repositioning within U.S. equities, as opposed to getting out of U.S. equities.”(Updates with Tuesday prices in the second and penultimate paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NASDAQ, S&P 500 Tumble as High-Flying Tech Shares Plunge on Valuation Concerns

    The catalysts behind the volatile price action were climbing Treasury yields and the prospects of rising inflation.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – A Dovish Powell Could Sink the Dollar, Spiking Gold Prices Higher

    A stock market plunge could drive investors into the safe-haven U.S. Dollar that could lead to renewed pressure on gold prices.

  • Nigeria’s Crypto Ban Fuels Mistrust in Government

    A central bank ban on crypto transactions is at odds with the government's goal to build a digital economy around blockchain technology.

  • Powell Has to Choose His Words Carefully When Addressing the Rise in Yields or Rates Could ‘Rip Higher’

    Rises in Treasury yields and renewed fears of inflation have raised concerns about how the Fed may react to these events.

  • Tesla Sinks Below the Price at Which It Entered S&P 500 Index

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares wiped out their year-to-date gains Tuesday and briefly traded below the level where they were when the electric-carmaker entered the S&P 500 Index in December.The stock dropped as much as 13% to $619 in New York, its biggest intraday decline since Sept. 8, before paring much of the loss to close down 2.2%. The stock was down 31% from its Jan. 25 record intraday high at its lowest point on Tuesday.Tesla’s early-week decline amid a wider market selloff was fueled in part by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s comments over the weekend that the prices of Bitcoin and smaller rival Ether “do seem high.”“Tesla is an EV play entering the golden age of EVs and there is a lingering worry that the Bitcoin sideshow could overshadow the overall EV growth story playing out for Tesla in 2021 and beyond,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to clients.The concerns over the value of the cryptocurrency helped erase some of Bitcoin’s gains, which had rocketed to new highs after Tesla announced two weeks ago it added $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Bitcoin fell as much as 18% to $45,000 Tuesday.However, there are other recent factors that may also be taking the shine off Tesla’s valuation. The company’s decision to stop taking orders for the lowest-priced version of its Model Y electric SUV, as reported by Electrek earlier this week, may also be dampening investor enthusiasm, Ives said. “Tesla stopping sales of its lowest price Model Y coupled by continued price cuts have led to Street demand concerns as the bears come out of hibernation mode,” Ives added.In addition, a continuous stream of EV development news from traditional automakers such as General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co., as they prepare to go all in on the electrification race, has emphasized that Tesla isn’t the only way to get exposure to the upcoming transformation in the auto sector.Smaller electric-vehicle stocks, which typically take their daily trading cues from Tesla, also dropped sharply Tuesday.(Updates stock move in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Debt Markets Brace for Higher Yields to Stay as Stimulus Sets In

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief plan, plus the prospect of more stimulus later this year, is setting the stage for a shift away from historically low Treasury yields that’s likely to lead to a pickup in volatility in currency markets.U.S. yields have marched higher even before the plan’s arrival -- offering an inkling of what may be in store. BlackRock Inc. sees as much as $2.8 trillion in additional fiscal spending this year and the risk of a further rise in long-term rates. BNY Mellon’s John Velis says a 2% 10-year Treasury yield is possible by April as part of a “tantrum without the taper” of Federal Reserve bond purchases. And volatility in currencies is so low that it’s all but certain to go up, says Harley Bassman, creator of a widely watched gauge of Treasury-market movements.For weeks, the million-dollar question for many investors was whether the $1.9 trillion relief plan would flow mainly through financial markets -- as the first package did -- or actually find its way more into the U.S. economy, where it could trigger changes in spending and investment magnitudes greater than the original size of the stimulus. The wave of reflation bets sweeping through global markets indicates the latter narrative is taking greater hold, suggesting such trades may have room to run.“There’s a lot of stimulus in the pipeline that could add up to $2 trillion to $3 trillion in the end,” Velis, an FX and macro strategist at BNY Mellon, said via phone. That includes another package later this year focused on infrastructure and growth, he said.Yields began to inch their way higher in January after Democrats appeared poised to win control of the Senate, sending the 10-year above the previously elusive level of 1%. The rate, currently around 1.37%, is now at its highest level in almost a year.But the moves higher in yields weren’t accompanied by corresponding reactions in the foreign-exchange market, which has largely remained steady. One gauge, for instance, is the CBOE EuroCurrency Volatility Index, which tracks near-term projected volatility of the euro-dollar exchange rate. It has been on a mostly downward trend in 2021, hovering not far from the lowest levels of the past 12 years.Rising rates are the first place that stronger growth and inflation prospects are reflected and that’s set to be followed by currency volatility. One place to watch is the yen, which has one of the lowest implied FX vols among the major currencies, and has “more room to rise,” Velis says. Meanwhile, he sees the dollar’s next direction as “somewhat ambiguous.”‘Turbocharging the Restart’At BlackRock Inc., the world’s biggest money manager, fresh fiscal spending is seen as “turbocharging the restart” of the pandemic-stricken U.S. economy, with further spending only ensuring more support, according to a note by Jean Boivin, head of the firm’s research arm, and others. They see a key risk of a further increase in long-term yields “as markets grapple with an economic restart that could beat expectations,” which could spark bouts of volatility. They downgraded their view on government bonds, while broadening their pro-risk stance that includes favoring stocks.Implied volatility across a wide range of financial instruments is currently “mis-priced and too low,” said Bassman, inventor of what’s now known as the ICE BofA MOVE Index, Wall Street’s most widely watched benchmark for interest-rate volatility. He says the combination of fiscal and monetary policy being undertaken by the Biden administration and Fed “can create volatility in both directions.” While greater volatility in interest rates should translate into currency volatility, he said, “forecasting is now much more challenging.”“Bond and currency markets have been pricing in an initial stimulus of $1.9 trillion that turns into transient inflation and a burst of demand that subsides,” said Thomas Graff, a portfolio manager who helps oversee $100 billion at Brown Advisory in Baltimore. “What hasn’t been priced in is a lasting, booming economy. If the fiscal thrust is enough to put the U.S. on a higher growth plane, that probably results in a higher dollar and makes currency markets more volatile.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed’s Powell Offers Bitcoin Bulls Glimmer of Hope as Price Drops to $45K

    Jerome Powell is likely to reiterate the Fed's pro-stimulus stance later today, possibly putting a floor under bitcoin and stocks.

  • BOE Rate-Hike Bets Pick Up Leaving Option Traders Wanting More

    (Bloomberg) -- Unimaginable just six months ago, investors are piling in to bets that will pay out if the Bank of England raises interest rates for the first time since 2018.The central bank sparked the game-changing moment earlier this month, after policy makers signaled optimism that the U.K.’s vaccine push would see growth rebound from the worst recession in more than 300 years. Officials further emphasized that sub-zero rates weren’t an imminent prospect, even as a report on their feasibility encouraged preparation for such a scenario.This marked a sharp turnaround from September when the BOE first flagged such a report was being undertaken, rubbing salt in to the wounds of traders who joined crowded bets on interest rates falling below 0% for the first time ever.Money markets can double current expectations and price in a 25 basis-point rate hike over two or three years, according to Bob Stoutjesdijk, a Rotterdam-based fund manager at Robeco Institutional Asset Management who cited higher U.K. growth and inflation rates later this year, the nation’s proneness to price increases and the continued global reflation theme.Traders are targeting even more rate hikes for further ahead, buying options on short-sterling futures that will pay off if the central bank raises rates 100 basis points by the end of 2024, compared to 50 basis points now.The Bank Rate was last seen above 1% over a decade ago when the central bank slashed interest rates by more than 400 basis points in response to the global financial crisis.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Stocks Roar Back After Powell’s Reassurance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index erased a drop to end the day higher after reassuring comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation and the outlook for growth spurred traders to buy the dip.The benchmark stock gauge closed 0.1% higher after declining as much as 1.8% amid a rout in technology shares on concern the high-flying stocks had become overvalued. The Nasdaq 100 ended just slightly lower, mostly erasing a loss that reached 3.5% after Powell signaled the Federal Reserve was nowhere close to pulling back on its support for the economy. Airlines, lodging companies and cyclical shares set to benefit from the end of pandemic lockdowns outperformed.So-called growth shares are having their worst month against value counterparts in more than two decades as vaccination campaigns gather pace and bond yields hover near a one-year high. Bets on faster growth have pushed the gap between 5- and 30-year yields to the highest level in more than six years.As Powell reassured investors on stimulus, he voiced expectations for a return to more normal, improved activity later this year and said that higher bond yields reflected economic optimism, not inflation fears. That helped fuel a return of the buy-the-dip mentality that has limited equity drawdows in recent months, with investors betting on a global economic recovery spurred by vaccines and U.S. spending.“There was something in there for everyone today,” Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “Powell did recognize medium-term improvement in the economy but I think laid to rest some percolating inflation fears.”Elsewhere, stocks in Asia were mostly higher as European shares slumped. Bitcoin tumbled below $50,000 after a bout of volatility highlighted lingering doubts about the durability of the token’s rally.Some key events to watch this week:EIA crude oil inventory report is out Wednesday.Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index rose 0.1% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index was little changed.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.The euro fell 0.1% to $1.215.The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4114.The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 105.27 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.36%.Germany’s 10-year yield jumped two basis points to -0.32%.Britain’s 10-year yield rose four basis points to 0.72%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $62.03 a barrel.Gold fell 0.2% to $1,805.81 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.