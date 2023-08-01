Mkango Resources Insider Ups Holding By 457% During Year

Looking at Mkango Resources Ltd.'s (CVE:MKA ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Mkango Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder William Dawes bought CA$167k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.21 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.17). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. William Dawes was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

William Dawes purchased 1.60m shares over the year. The average price per share was CA$0.21. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Mkango Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Mkango Resources insiders own about CA$5.5m worth of shares (which is 13% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Mkango Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Mkango Resources insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Mkango Resources has 4 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

