MKH Berhad (KLSE:MKH) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.04

The board of MKH Berhad (KLSE:MKH) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 10th of January, with investors receiving MYR0.04 per share. The dividend yield is 2.8% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

MKH Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, MKH Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 64.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 17% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0417 total annually to MYR0.04. Dividend payments have shrunk at a rate of less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Unfortunately, MKH Berhad's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. While growth may be thin on the ground, MKH Berhad could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

Our Thoughts On MKH Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we think MKH Berhad is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for MKH Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Is MKH Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

