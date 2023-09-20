What Is MKH Berhad's (KLSE:MKH) Share Price Doing?

While MKH Berhad (KLSE:MKH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the KLSE over the last few months. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on MKH Berhad’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is MKH Berhad Worth?

Great news for investors – MKH Berhad is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is MYR2.25, but it is currently trading at RM1.44 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. MKH Berhad’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will MKH Berhad generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. MKH Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 46%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since MKH is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MKH for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MKH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with MKH Berhad, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

