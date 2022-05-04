U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,187.98
    +12.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,260.89
    +132.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,555.18
    -8.58 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.53
    -5.33 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.62
    +5.21 (+5.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.10
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.28 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9830
    +0.0230 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2494
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0500
    -0.0600 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,991.89
    +737.17 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.49
    +20.16 (+2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

MKM Partners Hires Technology Analyst Catherine Trebnick as the Firm Continues Its Nationwide Expansion

·2 min read

STAMFORD, Conn., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the firm announced the hiring of Catherine Trebnick to its award-winning Equity Research team as Managing Director – Communications Technology and Infrastructure Software Analyst. For more than 15 years, Catherine has been working as a Senior Research Analyst, identifying investment opportunities, building relationships, and applying unique perspectives given her wealth of knowledge. Prior to her roles in equity research, she spent over 14 years working in-house at renowned technology companies, giving her deep channel checks in various IT supply-chains, unparalleled technical knowledge, and incredibly strong C-suite relationships. Ms. Trebnick has an MBA from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Maryland.

(PRNewsfoto/MKM Partners)
(PRNewsfoto/MKM Partners)

"There is so much excitement around this firm, and it is evident by the ongoing success of the MKM platform. I am truly looking forward to working with the various business groups to help create a comprehensive and differentiated offering in technology research for our clients," said Catherine.

"Catherine is a great addition to the MKM community," said Sagar Sheth, Chief Executive Officer of MKM Partners. "Our 'think-tank' approach to providing integrated research, combined with market intelligence from our record volume producing trading floor, has resulted in tremendous value for our clients. We look forward to delivering more opportunities to them as we continue to build on all business lines." Catherine is the fifth key new hire at MKM Partners in the past few weeks.

About MKM Partners
MKM Partners is an institutional equity research, sales and trading firm headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices in Boston, Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Austin. MKM combines high-impact fundamental analysis with macroeconomics, technical insights, derivatives strategies, event-driven commentary, alternative research, and first-rate execution. With over 1000 institutional clients and one of the largest trading floors in the U.S., the firm has trade execution abilities in both global equity markets and U.S. options markets. More information about MKM Partners can be accessed at www.mkmpartners.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mkm-partners-hires-technology-analyst-catherine-trebnick-as-the-firm-continues-its-nationwide-expansion-301539806.html

SOURCE MKM Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Why Skyworks Stock Just Crashed 10%

    Shares Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS), which makes semiconductors for wireless devices, crashed Wednesday morning, down 10.1% as of 10:20 a.m. ET, despite hitting analyst targets for its fiscal second-quarter sales and earnings last night. Heading into earnings day, analysts had predicted Skyworks would earn $2.63 per share (pro forma) on sales of $1.33 billion. Skyworks nailed the earnings goal, and reported sales of $1.34 billion.

  • Why Amarin Stock Is Sinking on Wednesday

    Missed expectations on the top and bottom lines suggest Amarin's path forward isn't as clear as investors want it to be.

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer doesn’t like. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer does not like, go directly to Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is one of the most renowned finance personalities on television. Despite over two decades in […]

  • Lyft stock is ‘getting a lot cheaper here,’ strategist says

    Needham and Company Managing Director Bernie McTernan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for Lyft, Uber, and Airbnb.

  • Is it Wise to Keep Your Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • 12 Best American Stocks To Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best American stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best American Stocks To Buy in 2022. The beginning of 2022 brought along something investors hadn’t witnessed since the early days of 2020: […]

  • 3 Stocks Still Growing Despite Being Down More Than 80%

    A lot of stocks have imploded in recent months, and there are now hundreds of stocks trading at least 80% below their previous highs. Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI), and Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) have all seen their shares plunge more than 80% from their peak 2021 levels. Shares of Teladoc were cut nearly in half last week after a brutal report, but Mr. Market seems to have seller's remorse.

  • Don't Lose Faith in Cleveland-Cliffs

    The stock could recover after an unjustified sell-off

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Up to 223% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The stock market has been battered by a tough macroeconomic environment through the first four months of the year. For instance, J. analyst Parker Lane of Stifel Financial has a price target of $150 on Unity Software (NYSE: U), implying a 126% upside. Similarly, analyst John Egbert of Stifel has a price target of $36 on Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), implying a 223% upside.

  • Why Cloudflare Tanked 28% in April

    High-growth technologists like Cloudflare continue to tread water at best amid rising interest rates.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy After April's Thrashing

    Investors shouldn't let recent price activity discourage them from buying shares of these two businesses.

  • This Oil Stock Just Boosted Its Dividend Yield to a Jaw-Dropping 9.7%

    Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) has delivered impressive dividend growth since initiating a payout in 2018. Given the surge in oil prices this year, the oil company recently took its dividend to another level by adding a variable payment to return more of its cash flow to shareholders. Its combined dividend for the first quarter implies a yield of 9.7% on its recent stock price.

  • Fed Traders Seek an Answer to the 75-Basis-Point Question

    (Bloomberg) -- A lot is riding on how Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell parries a question he’ll surely be asked after Wednesday’s monetary policy decision: is a 75-basis-point rate hike in the cards at some stage?Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,

  • Amazon says it has too much warehouse space. What's that mean for the broader industrial market?

    Amazon.com Inc., the undisputed king of the U.S. industrial market since well before the Covid-19 pandemic, may finally have reached max capacity on warehouse and fulfillment space.

  • Moderna CEO talks huge earnings beat, COVID-19 vaccine sales, new boosters

    Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, COVID-19 vaccine sales growth, creating new boosters for the fall, funding for future sales, and the process for approving a vaccine for young kids.

  • AMD Crushed It, Lisa Su Crushed It: Here's How to Trade It

    The environment for chip stocks is undeniably tough. I'm a believer in an almost permanent state of demand for everything this industry does.

  • If You're Using This Common Investing Tactic, You're Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite Index has dropped more than 10% in 2022. The recent volatility may have some investors reevaluating their strategies and considering how they can better time the market to capitalize on periods of growth and avoid inevitable downturns.

  • The Fed is about to do something it has not done in two decades: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.