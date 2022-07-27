MKS Instruments Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MKS Instruments, Inc.

Record revenue of $765 million, up 3% sequentially and above high-end of guidance

Record Semiconductor Market revenue of $515 million, up 6% sequentially and 19% year-over-year

Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share of $2.59, above high-end of guidance, and GAAP net income per diluted share of $2.32



ANDOVER, Mass., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today reported second quarter 2022 financial results.

“We delivered an excellent quarter of record revenue and strong profitability, exceeding the high-end of our expectations despite continued supply chain and inflationary challenges,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Revenue from our Semiconductor Market reached another record, driven by robust demand across our Vacuum Solutions and Photonics Solutions divisions. MKS’ broad portfolio provides the fundamental building blocks for semiconductor manufacturing, and we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the long-term secular trends in this industry.”

Mr. Lee added, “Revenue from our Advanced Electronics Market was consistent with our expectations, as spending in the Flexible PCB industry remained muted. Revenue from our Specialty Industrial Market remained steady, also consistent with our expectations.

“We continue to work constructively with China’s State Administration for Market Regulation on our pending acquisition of Atotech Limited. We look forward to the closing, which will represent a transformational step in our strategy of becoming a foundational solutions provider in Advanced Electronics, while also strengthening our Specialty Industrial Market with an attractive General Metal Finishing portfolio.”

“We are pleased with our Non-GAAP gross and operating margin performance, which exceeded our expectations,” said Seth H. Bagshaw, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “This is a testament to our culture of operational excellence, our ability to manage costs, and our exciting returns-based organic investment strategy across a number of opportunities.”

Mr. Bagshaw added, “Our balance sheet is in a strong position, and after the close of the pending acquisition of Atotech, we expect the cash generation of the combined company to be robust, underpinning our strategy for long-term value creation.”

Third Quarter 2022 Outlook

Based on current business levels and certain supply chain constraints and excluding any contribution from Atotech Limited (“Atotech”), the Company expects revenue in the third quarter of 2022 of $770 million, plus or minus $30 million. At these volumes, the Company expects Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share of $2.66, plus or minus $0.25.

Conference Call Details

A conference call with management will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

This press release includes financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“Non-GAAP financial measures”). These Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, MKS’ reported GAAP results, and may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. MKS management believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors for comparing prior periods and analyzing ongoing business trends and operating results.

MKS is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, interest expense, net, tax rate, net earnings and net earnings per diluted share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is unable to estimate with reasonable certainty the ultimate timing or amount of certain significant items without unreasonable efforts. These items include, but are not limited to, acquisition and integration costs, acquisition inventory step-up, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring and other expense, asset impairment, debt issuance costs and the income tax effect of these items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, including, but not limited to, our pending acquisition of Atotech and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the relevant period.

For further information regarding these Non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables presenting reconciliations of our Non-GAAP results to our GAAP results and the “Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this press release.

Selected GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In millions, except per share data)

Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q2 2021 Net Revenues Semiconductor $515 $488 $431 Advanced Electronics 77 82 137 Specialty Industrial 173 172 182 Total net revenues $765 $742 $750 GAAP Financial Measures Operating margin 21.5% 23.1% 24.8% Net income $130 $143 $146 Diluted EPS $2.32 $2.57 $2.63 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Operating margin 24.1% 25.6% 27.7% Net earnings $145 $151 $168 Diluted EPS $2.59 $2.71 $3.02

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were $765 million, a sequential increase of 3% from $742 million in the first quarter of 2022, and a year-over-year increase of 2% from $750 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net revenues in the Semiconductor Market were $515 million in the second quarter of 2022, a sequential increase of 6% and year-over-year increase of 19%. Net revenues in the Advanced Electronics Market were $77 million in the second quarter of 2022, a sequential decrease of 6% and year-over-year decrease of 44%, with the decreases driven by softer industry demand for Flexible PCB via drilling equipment. Net revenues in the Specialty Industrial Market were $173 million in the second quarter of 2022, a sequential increase of 1% and year-over-year decrease of 5%.

Net income in the second quarter of 2022 was $130 million, or $2.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $143 million, or $2.57 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022, and $146 million, or $2.63 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net earnings were $145 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $151 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022, and $168 million, or $3.02 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Additional Financial Information

At June 30, 2022, the Company had $1.1 billion in cash and short-term investments, $820 million of secured term loan principal outstanding and $100 million of incremental borrowing capacity under an asset-based line of credit, subject to certain borrowing base requirements. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company paid a cash dividend of $12 million or $0.22 per diluted share.

SAFE HARBOR FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the future financial performance, business prospects and growth of MKS Instruments, Inc. (“MKS” or the “Company”). These statements are only predictions based on current assumptions and expectations. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “will,” “projects,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “continues” and similar expressions) should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Among the important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are manufacturing and sourcing risks, including the impact and duration of supply chain disruptions, component shortages and price increases, and changes in global demand and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic with respect to such disruptions, shortages and price increases, the ability of MKS to complete its acquisition of Atotech, the terms of MKS’ existing term loan, the terms and availability of financing for the Atotech acquisition, the substantial indebtedness MKS expects to incur in connection with the Atotech acquisition and the need to generate sufficient cash flows to service and repay such debt, MKS’ entry into Atotech’s chemicals technology business, in which MKS does not have experience and which may expose it to significant additional liabilities, the risk of litigation relating to the Atotech acquisition, the risk that disruption from the Atotech acquisition materially and adversely affects the respective businesses and operations of MKS and Atotech, the ability of MKS to realize the anticipated synergies, cost savings and other benefits of the Atotech acquisition, competition from larger or more established companies in MKS’ and Atotech’s respective markets, the ability of MKS to successfully grow its business and the businesses of Atotech, Photon Control Inc. (“Photon Control”), which it acquired in July 2021, and Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., which it acquired in February 2019, potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the pendency or completion of the Atotech acquisition, conditions affecting the markets in which MKS and Atotech operate, including the fluctuations in capital spending in the semiconductor industry and other advanced manufacturing markets, and fluctuations in sales to MKS’ and Atotech’s major customers, the ability to anticipate and meet customer demand, the challenges, risks and costs involved with integrating the operations of the companies we have acquired, potential fluctuations in quarterly results, dependence on new product development, rapid technological and market change, acquisition strategy, volatility of stock price, international operations, financial risk management, and the other factors described in MKS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in MKS’ future filings with the SEC. MKS is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release.

MKS Instruments, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues: Products $ 664 $ 648 $ 657 $ 1,312 $ 1,262 Services 101 94 93 195 182 Total net revenues 765 742 750 1,507 1,444 Cost of revenues: Products 377 360 345 737 667 Services 50 48 50 98 100 Total cost of revenues 427 408 395 835 767 Gross profit 338 334 355 672 677 Research and development 53 52 50 105 97 Selling, general and administrative 101 92 97 193 193 Acquisition and integration costs 2 8 6 10 12 Restructuring and other 3 2 3 5 8 Amortization of intangible assets 15 15 13 30 25 Gain on sale of long-lived assets — (7 ) — (7 ) — Income from operations 164 172 186 336 342 Interest income 1 — — 1 — Interest expense 7 6 6 13 12 Other expense (income), net 2 (5 ) 8 (3 ) 9 Income before income taxes 156 171 172 327 321 Provision for income taxes 26 28 26 54 52 Net income $ 130 $ 143 $ 146 $ 273 $ 269 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.33 $ 2.58 $ 2.64 $ 4.90 $ 4.86 Diluted $ 2.32 $ 2.57 $ 2.63 $ 4.89 $ 4.83 Cash dividend per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.44 $ 0.42 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 55.7 55.6 55.4 55.6 55.3 Diluted 55.8 55.8 55.7 55.8 55.6





MKS Instruments, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet (In millions) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,065 $ 966 Short-term investments 2 76 Trade accounts receivable, net 481 443 Inventories 689 577 Other current assets 112 85 Total current assets 2,349 2,147 Property, plant and equipment, net 377 326 Right-of-use assets 170 184 Goodwill 1,220 1,228 Intangible assets, net 544 576 Other assets 89 79 Total assets $ 4,749 $ 4,540 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Short-term debt $ 11 $ 9 Accounts payable 181 168 Accrued compensation 84 132 Income taxes payable 31 25 Lease liabilities 18 18 Deferred revenue and customer advances 51 37 Other current liabilities 81 71 Total current liabilities 457 460 Long-term debt, net 804 808 Non-current deferred taxes 101 99 Non-current accrued compensation 46 49 Non-current lease liabilities 180 193 Other liabilities 32 44 Total liabilities 1,620 1,653 Stockholders' equity: Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 923 907 Retained earnings 2,240 1,991 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34 ) (11 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,129 2,887 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,749 $ 4,540





MKS Instruments, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 130 $ 143 $ 146 $ 273 $ 269 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 28 28 25 56 49 Unrealized loss on derivatives not designated as hedging instruments 4 3 7 7 7 Gain on sale of long-lived assets — (7 ) — (7 ) — Stock-based compensation 13 8 9 21 19 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 3 4 4 7 9 Deferred income taxes — (2 ) — (2 ) 10 Other 2 — 1 2 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities (75 ) (136 ) (27 ) (211 ) (71 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 105 41 165 146 292 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments (1 ) — (211 ) (1 ) (397 ) Maturities of investments 41 35 109 76 205 Sales of investments — — 27 — 135 Proceeds from sale of long-lived assets — 7 — 7 — Purchases of property, plant and equipment (64 ) (19 ) (16 ) (83 ) (43 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (24 ) 23 (91 ) (1 ) (100 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 3 3 — 6 1 Payments of borrowings (6 ) (2 ) (3 ) (8 ) (11 ) Dividend payments (12 ) (12 ) (12 ) (24 ) (23 ) Net proceeds (payments) related to employee stock awards 1 (6 ) (2 ) (5 ) (8 ) Net cash used in financing activities (14 ) (17 ) (17 ) (31 ) (41 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (13 ) (2 ) (2 ) (15 ) (4 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 54 45 55 99 147 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,011 966 700 966 608 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,065 $ 1,011 $ 755 $ 1,065 $ 755









The following supplemental Non-GAAP earnings information is presented to aid in understanding MKS’ operating results:

MKS Instruments, Inc. Schedule Reconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 130 $ 143 $ 146 $ 273 $ 269 Acquisition and integration costs (Note 1) 2 8 6 10 12 Restructuring and other (Note 2) 3 2 3 5 8 Amortization of intangible assets 15 15 13 30 25 Gain on sale of long-lived assets (Note 3) — (7 ) — (7 ) — Currency hedge (gain) loss (Note 4) — (5 ) 8 (5 ) 8 Windfall tax benefit on stock-based compensation (Note 5) — (1 ) (3 ) (1 ) (4 ) Withholding tax related to Brexit (Note 6) — — — — 3 Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (Note 7) (5 ) (4 ) (5 ) (9 ) (11 ) Non-GAAP net earnings $ 145 $ 151 $ 168 $ 296 $ 310 Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share $ 2.59 $ 2.71 $ 3.02 $ 5.31 $ 5.58 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 55.8 55.8 55.7 55.8 55.6 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 105 $ 41 $ 165 $ 146 $ 292 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (64 ) (19 ) (16 ) (83 ) (43 ) Free cash flow $ 41 $ 22 $ 149 $ 63 $ 249





MKS Instruments, Inc. Schedule Reconciling Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP and Non-GAAP gross margin 44.2 % 45.0 % 47.4 % 44.6 % 46.9 % Operating expenses $ 174 $ 162 $ 169 $ 336 $ 335 Acquisition and integration costs (Note 1) 2 8 6 10 12 Restructuring and other (Note 2) 3 2 3 5 8 Gain on sale of long-lived assets (Note 3) — (7 ) — (7 ) — Amortization of intangible assets 15 15 13 30 25 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 154 $ 144 $ 147 $ 298 $ 290 Income from operations $ 164 $ 172 $ 186 $ 336 $ 342 Acquisition and integration costs (Note 1) 2 8 6 10 12 Restructuring and other (Note 2) 3 2 3 5 8 Gain on sale of long-lived assets (Note 3) — (7 ) — (7 ) — Amortization of intangible assets 15 15 13 30 25 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 184 $ 190 $ 208 $ 374 $ 387 Non-GAAP operating margin 24.1 % 25.6 % 27.7 % 24.8 % 26.8 % GAAP and Non-GAAP interest expense, net $ 6 $ 6 $ 6 $ 12 $ 12 Net income $ 130 $ 143 $ 146 $ 273 $ 269 Interest expense, net 6 6 6 12 12 Provision for income taxes 26 28 26 54 52 Depreciation 13 13 12 26 23 Amortization of intangible assets 15 15 13 30 25 EBITDA $ 190 $ 205 $ 203 $ 395 $ 381 Stock-based compensation 13 8 9 21 19 Acquisition and integration costs (Note 1) 2 8 6 10 12 Restructuring and other (Note 2) 3 2 3 5 8 Gain on sale of long-lived assets (Note 3) — (7 ) — (7 ) — Currency hedge (gain) loss (Note 4) — (5 ) 8 (5 ) 8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 208 $ 211 $ 229 $ 419 $ 428 Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.2 % 28.4 % 30.6 % 27.8 % 29.6 %





MKS Instruments, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Income Tax Rate (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Income Before Provision Effective Income Before Provision Effective Income Taxes for Income Taxes Tax Rate Income Taxes for Income Taxes Tax Rate GAAP $ 156 $ 26 17.0 % $ 171 $ 28 16.3 % Acquisition and integration costs (Note 1) 2 — 8 — Restructuring and other (Note 2) 3 — 2 — Amortization of intangible assets 15 — 15 — Gain on sale of long-lived assets (Note 3) — — (7 ) — Currency hedge gain (Note 4) — — (5 ) — Windfall tax benefit on stock-based compensation (Note 5) — — — 1 Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (Note 7) — 5 — 4 Non-GAAP $ 176 $ 31 18.0 % $ 184 $ 33 17.8 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Income Before Provision Effective Income Taxes for Income Taxes Tax Rate GAAP $ 172 $ 26 15.1 % Acquisition and integration costs (Note 1) 6 — Restructuring and other (Note 2) 3 — Amortization of intangible assets 13 — Currency hedge loss (Note 4) 8 — Windfall tax benefit on stock-based compensation (Note 5) — 3 Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (Note 7) — 5 Non-GAAP $ 202 $ 34 17.0 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Income Before Provision Effective Income Before Provision (benefit) Effective Income Taxes for Income Taxes Tax Rate Income Taxes for Income Taxes Tax Rate GAAP $ 327 $ 54 16.6 % $ 321 $ 52 16.2 % Acquisition and integration costs (Note 1) 10 — 12 — Restructuring and other (Note 2) 5 — 8 — Amortization of intangible assets 30 — 25 — Gain on sale of long-lived assets (Note 3) (7 ) — — — Currency hedge (gain) loss (Note 4) (5 ) — 8 — Windfall tax benefit on stock-based compensation (Note 5) — 1 — 4 Withholding tax related to Brexit (Note 6) — — — (3 ) Tax effect of Non-GAAP adjustments (Note 7) — 9 — 11 Non-GAAP $ 360 $ 64 18.0 % $ 374 $ 64 17.0 %





MKS Instruments, Inc.

Notes on Our Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures for the items listed below. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, MKS' reported GAAP results, and may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. MKS management believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors for comparing prior periods and analyzing ongoing business trends and operating results.



Note 1: Acquisition and integration costs during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and the three months ended March 31, 2022 primarily related to our pending acquisition of Atotech announced on July 1, 2021. Acquisition and integration costs during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 primarily related to our acquisition of Photon Control, our pending acquisition of Atotech and a proposed acquisition that was not consummated.

Note 2: Restructuring and other costs during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 primarily related to severance costs due to a global cost-saving initiative and the closure of two facilities in Europe. Restructuring and other costs during the three months ended March 31, 2022 primarily related to the closure of a facility in Europe. Restructuring and other costs during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 primarily related to duplicate facility costs attributed to entering into new facility leases, severance costs due to a global cost-saving initiative, costs related to the pending closure of a facility in Europe and movement of certain products to low-cost regions.

Note 3: We recorded a gain on the sale of a minority interest investment in a private company.

Note 4: We realized a gain in the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the six months ended June 30, 2022 from a euro currency contract used to hedge our financing in connection with the pending acquisition of Atotech. The contract expired on January 31, 2022. We recorded a fair-value loss in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 from Canadian dollar contracts used to hedge the funding of our acquisition of Photon Control.

Note 5: We recorded windfall tax benefits on the vesting of stock-based compensation.

Note 6: We recorded additional withholding taxes on intercompany undistributed earnings following the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union.

Note 7: Non-GAAP adjustments are tax effected at applicable statutory rates resulting in a difference between the GAAP and Non-GAAP tax rates.











