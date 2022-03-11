U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

ML Environmental Group and Scott Equipment Company Form Strategic Partnership to Expand Waste Recycling Solutions for U.S. Clients

ML Environmental Group
·3 min read

The partnership aims to enable ML Environmental Group's customers to solve broader challenges within the organics and C&D waste and recycling markets by offering additional, complementary system solutions to meet application needs.

ML Environmental Group

ML Environmental Group
ML Environmental Group

DENVER, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ML Environmental Group (MLE), parent company to Komptech Americas and Plexus Recycling Technologies, has announced a strategic partnership and exclusive United States* distribution agreement with Scott Equipment Company, industrial equipment manufacturer of the Turbo Separator and GypStream product lines.

"When we consider a company and brand as a potential solution partner, the most important characteristics we look at are that our company cultures, values and visions align," shares Brandon Lapsys, ML Environmental Group President. "Scott Equipment Company checks all of those boxes and so many more. They have a world-class product that has been proven in the marketplace for nearly three decades. Our team is extremely excited to help bring that product line to our growing family of current and prospective customers across the United States."

The patented Turbo Separator depackaging technology is a natural fit for many Komptech Americas customers in the food waste and organics recovery market. In addition, many MLE customers are currently looking for a solution to process gypsum wallboard or drywall in the Construction and Demolition (C&D) recycling market.

"When we consider a company and brand as a potential solution partner, the most important characteristics we look at are that our company cultures, values and visions align."

Brandon Lapsys, President
ML Environmental Group

"Our recycling systems, including both the food waste organics recovery system and the gypsum wallboard separation and recovery machines, position nicely with ML Environmental Group's vision to offer their customers an end-to-end solution," explains Kevin Pedretti, Business Development and Product Marketing Manager at Scott Equipment Company. "We have been very impressed with the leadership and growth of ML Environmental and look forward to making the world a better place with this partnership."

Benefits of this strategic partnership include:

  • Komptech Americas customers gain the ability to implement premier quality, pre-processing and separation systems for food waste depackaging into their organics waste processes.

  • The Turbo Separator and GypStream systems effectively complement Komptech Americas' equipment technologies, giving a broader audience reach to both companies, regionally and nationally.

  • ML Environmental Group is the exclusive dealer for Turbo Separator organics systems for composting and Gypstream drywall recycling systems in the United States.*

* Excluding California

---

About ML Environmental Group
Based in Denver, Colorado, MLE is a division of ML Holdings Company and the parent company of Komptech Americas and Plexus Recycling Technologies. Komptech Americas is a leading North American supplier of equipment and systems for processing solid and organics waste for recycling. Our product portfolio includes over 30 different types of machines covering modern commercial waste processes, including shredding, separating, screening, and compost windrow turning. In addition, Plexus Recycling Technologies provides A.I.-powered robotic sorting systems and inline material processing equipment for solid waste recycling operations. Delivering value to every customer and team member is our primary goal. At the same time, we work together to create positive experiences in everything we do.

About Scott Equipment Company
Scott Equipment Company is a private, for-profit organization that designs and manufactures custom processing equipment for the agricultural, industrial, and waste industries in two locations near Minneapolis, Minnesota, that are sold, shipped, and supported on six continents through global and regional distribution and engineering partners.

---

Media Contact:
Name: John Morgan
Phone: 720.890.9090
Email: info@komptechamericas.com

Related Images






Image 1: ML Environmental Group


ML Environmental Group



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


