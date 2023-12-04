MLB player who went to school in Glendale buys Paradise Valley house for $5.25M

MLB left fielder Khristopher “Khrush” Davis bought a completely rebuilt Paradise Valley house. Also, during mid-November, a north Scottsdale Silverleaf mansion sold for the highest price in that neighborhood since mid-2022.

$13,850,000

A Wyoming LLC called PLU bought a 14,313-square-foot estate in north Scottsdale’s Silverleaf community. The Mediterranean-style mansion with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms recently underwent a $5 million remodel. The house comes with an elevated patio, two fire pits and a private pool with a spa and bar. It’s the priciest home to sell in Silverleaf since June 2022. Jade Avalon LLC of Delaware sold it. Zoya Pedenko and Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty had the listing.

$8,361,367

Ant B Trust, led by Anthony Brennan, paid cash for a 7,240-square-foot Paradise Valley home with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The house comes with a big game room with a bar, vaulted ceilings with wood beams, 48-foot wide sliding doors, a tennis court, a guest suite and an indoor/outdoor gym. An LLC named after the address of the house sold it.

$5,250,000

KD Family Trust, led by MLB leftfielder Khristopher “Khrush” Davis, paid cash for a 7,312-square-foot Paradise Valley house that has been rebuilt from the ground up. Davis was also a designated hitter and played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers. He is a graduate of Deer Valley High School in Glendale and is currently a free agent. The house comes with a gym, a primary suite with a walk-in shower, 12-foot closets, a double island in the kitchen, a sound-proof theater and a backyard with a lap pool and hot tub. The Kaminitz Family Trust was the seller.

$5,175,000

The Jade Avalon Trust, the seller of the priciest home on this list, paid cash for a new 6,175-square-foot home in north Scottsdale’s Desert Mountain community. The house with four bedrooms and 5 ½ bathrooms comes with hardwood floors, an open floor plan, a large kitchen island, a casita and a pool and spa surrounded by gardens. David Sfarcioc sold it.

$4,150,000

Dr. Joel Rainwater bought a 6,097-square-foot home on the Scottsdale side of the Arcadia neighborhood. The house with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms has Cantera stone, a kitchen with a 14-foot ceiling, three fireplaces and a temperature-controlled wine room. The primary suite has a soaking tub and dual vanities, toilets and closets. The house also has a gym, a theater, a billiard room and a finished basement. Michael Fratianni sold it.

