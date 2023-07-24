MLB All-Star catcher pays $7.25M for a new Paradise Valley home

Professional baseball catcher and MLB All-Star Russell Martin recently bought a Paradise Valley home after selling a Scottsdale house earlier this year. All but one of the priciest Phoenix area homes to sell during the first week of July were in Paradise Valley.

$7,250,000

Russell Martin, who was a catcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays, purchased a new Paradise Valley home. The C6 Revocable Trust was the seller.

Los Angeles Dodgers Russell Martin pitches to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning on June 26, 2019 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz.

$7,000,000

Dr. Charles Jost, a cardiologist, bought a 6,965-square-foot Paradise Valley house located on more than two acres. The house comes with a stone waterfall, 25-foot ceilings, a Himalayan fossil stone fireplace, a custom glass lighted bar, walls of glass, an outside fire pit lounge, a mirror TV in the primary suite bathroom, a theater, an elevator, a gym and a putting green. Christopher Tutton, president of Fox Factory Holding Corp., sold it.

$5,400,000

A Wyoming LLC called REMI purchased a 5,987-square-foot Paradise Valley modern home with four bedrooms and 4 ¼ bathrooms that was recently remodeled. The house has an oversized quartz waterfall island, a walk-in pantry and an indoor-outdoor wet bar next to a pool and spa. JAK Holding LLC sold it. Christopher Karas of the brokerage Launch Powered By Compass had the listing.

$5,200,000

Barbara Kasle paid cash for a new 4,665-square-foot Paradise Valley house at the base of Camelback Mountain. The home with five bedrooms and 5 ½ bathrooms comes with a glass and steel wine cellar, chandeliers, vaulted wood-beam ceilings, waterfall granite kitchen islands and a firepit outside. The Delaware LLC AZ CSA RE III was the seller.

$5,050,000

Lee and Shelley Marshall, executives with the Utah-based event production company MagicSpace Entertainment, paid cash for a 4,274-square-foot house in north Scottsdale’s Silverleaf community. The home with three bedrooms and four bathrooms has granite countertops, a bar and wood beams. Outdoors there are water features, a fire pit, a kitchen and a fireplace. Frederick and Patricia Green sold the house.

